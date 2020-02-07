BTS to return on The Tonight Show & Jimmy Fallon reaches out to the ARMY for questions with #FallonAsksBTS
BTS is all set to make yet another appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-Pop band, who is all set to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7 this month, will be appearing on the late-night talk show. Host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter and confirmed their return in a video. While he hasn't revealed the date, he has reached out to the ARMY and sought questions from them to ask Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, RM, Suga and J-Hope.
.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM
— Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020
