BTS to return on The Tonight Show & Jimmy Fallon reaches out to the ARMY for questions with #FallonAsksBTS

BTS is all set to return to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The talk show host announced their return and has asked the ARMY to send in their questions with #FallonAsksBTS.

BTS is all set to make yet another appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The K-Pop band, who is all set to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7 this month, will be appearing on the late-night talk show. Host Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter and confirmed their return in a video. While he hasn't revealed the date, he has reached out to the ARMY and sought questions from them to ask Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, V, RM, Suga and J-Hope.

.@BTS_twt is coming back to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask them YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM — Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More