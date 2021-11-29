BTS reveal they were 'very nervous and scared' to return for first outdoor concert in 2 years

BTS have opened up on performing amid a stadium crowd after such a long time! The Grammy-nominated artists had previously cancelled their 2020 US tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and took the stage on Saturday after two years in Los Angeles' SoFi stadium.

During a press conference via PEOPLE, BTS' Jin revealed how they prepare for any concert. "Before a concert, we always talk amongst ourselves and do a huddle in the green room. Before [the first song] 'On,' everyone said 'I think I'm gonna cry.' Everyone was very nervous," he said, adding that the members were "afraid to make a mistake," but that only made them work harder than ever. "I was very nervous. I was scared," Jimin said, via PEOPLE.

During the press conference, the septet also opened up on how eager they were about performing in a stadium after 2 years. Jimin chimed in, "We felt powerless and felt depressed. We wanted to bring healing to everyone...We're back where we belong."

For those unversed, the group also attended the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) where they received The Artist of the Year award along with two other awards during the ceremony. Member Jungkook admitted that "it [performing with the live audience] didn't seem real until the AMAs." Leader RM noted that their concert 'Permission to Dance on Stage' is the "beginning" of their new chapter!

BTS ARMY have taken to Twitter to laud the group for their incredible performances and hard work. We only hope that BTS and every other artist can perform in stadiums and conduct outdoor concerts with proper safety and precautions in place.

