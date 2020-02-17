BTS reveals Map of the Soul 7 tracklist; Album to feature collaboration with Sia and Troye Sivan

BTS has revealed their Map of the Soul 7 album tracklist and it features collaboration with Sia and Troye Sivan. Read on to know more.

BTS’s Map of the Soul 7 tracklist features collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan, and we cannot control our excitement! The South Korean boy band just revealed the track list of their much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul 7’s tracklist. The album, which is scheduled to release on 21 February, will feature 20 songs, including a digital-release only edition of the single ON featuring Sia, and Louder Than Bombs, penned by Troye Sivan. “Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on BTS’S album! thanks for having me boyyssssss,” Sivan tweeted.

The song list also features three previously released songs -- Interlude: Shadow, Outro: Ego, and Black Swan. The three songs have already managed to impress the BTS Army and were an overnight success. The band drooped Black Swan on January 17 and the song made its way to some of the world’s top music charts by January 18. Earlier the same month, BTS broke their own record for stock pre-orders with Map of the Soul: 7.

Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

The band has also included some of the tracks 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona to their upcoming album -- Intro: Persona, Boy with Luv (featuring Halsey), Mikrokosmos, Make It Right, Jamais Vu, and Dionysus. BTS, beyond doubt, has a global reach like no other band. Making their fans proud, the Boy Ban recently made their debut at the 2020 Grammy Awards and also delivered a performance on stage. Later the same week, they performed The Late Late Show.

Check Out Map of the Soul: 7 full track list below:

1. Intro: Persona

2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude: Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. ON (Feat. Sia)

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof: the Eternal

19. Outro: Ego

20. UGH!

