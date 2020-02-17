BTS reveals Map of the Soul 7 tracklist; Album to feature collaboration with Sia and Troye Sivan
BTS’s Map of the Soul 7 tracklist features collaborations with Sia and Troye Sivan, and we cannot control our excitement! The South Korean boy band just revealed the track list of their much anticipated upcoming album Map of the Soul 7’s tracklist. The album, which is scheduled to release on 21 February, will feature 20 songs, including a digital-release only edition of the single ON featuring Sia, and Louder Than Bombs, penned by Troye Sivan. “Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on BTS’S album! thanks for having me boyyssssss,” Sivan tweeted.
The song list also features three previously released songs -- Interlude: Shadow, Outro: Ego, and Black Swan. The three songs have already managed to impress the BTS Army and were an overnight success. The band drooped Black Swan on January 17 and the song made its way to some of the world’s top music charts by January 18. Earlier the same month, BTS broke their own record for stock pre-orders with Map of the Soul: 7.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Tracklist pic.twitter.com/omE98N2pZD
— BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 16, 2020
Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p
— troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020
The band has also included some of the tracks 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona to their upcoming album -- Intro: Persona, Boy with Luv (featuring Halsey), Mikrokosmos, Make It Right, Jamais Vu, and Dionysus. BTS, beyond doubt, has a global reach like no other band. Making their fans proud, the Boy Ban recently made their debut at the 2020 Grammy Awards and also delivered a performance on stage. Later the same week, they performed The Late Late Show.
Check Out Map of the Soul: 7 full track list below:
1. Intro: Persona
2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
3. Make It Right
4. Jamais Vu
5. Dionysus
6. Interlude: Shadow
7. Black Swan
8. Filter
9. My Time
10. Louder than bombs
11. ON
12. ON (Feat. Sia)
13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
14. Inner Child
15. Friends
16. Moon
17. Respect
18. We are Bulletproof: the Eternal
19. Outro: Ego
20. UGH!
Add new comment