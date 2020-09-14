BTS Reviews Dynamite B Side: J-Hope, V win us over with the 'A-side' explanation; RM's kick surprises Jungkook

BTS members sat together to watch the music video of Dynamite B-Side. During the Bangtan Bomb, V explained the "A-side" while Jungkook was surprised by RM's sudden kick.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together to share their verdict on the B-Side video of Dynamite. The video, shared on Bangtan Bomb today, was recorded before they set the MTV Video Music Awards stage on fire and became Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 singers. While the septet had already shared the anecdotes when they watched the OG video together, the new video had the OT7 watching and reacting to the Dynamite's "B-side" music video.

But before the members could dive into the music video, they were trying to decode the acronym "B-side." At first, Taehyung explained that the B-side was looking at something from a different perspective. As we gushed over his innocent explanation, Hobi asked if B-side is lower than Aside. While Namjoon tried to bring the discussion to an end, Hoseok announced B side is BTS side. TaeTae immediately went, "Then A side is ARMY side," leaving himself and Hobi stunned!

The septet makes us feel full with their unique ways of keeping the fandom included. Meanwhile, in the video, the members discussed the venue of the video, poked fun at Namjoonie's changing reactions and spoke about the numerous Dynamite performances they have recorded that will play out in the month of September. The video ended with the septet cheering the ARMY and RM leaving Jungkook stunned with his out-of-the-blue kick.

Meanwhile, BTS recently celebrated RM's birthday. The Bangtan leader hosted a VLive which was gatecrashed by the members. Here's everything that went down during the live: BTS members crash RM aka Namjoon's birthday V Live as Suga hilariously plays the guitar for the Bangtan leader

