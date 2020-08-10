BTS Rewind: 1000 days back Namjoon changed his stage name from Rap Monster to RM: It has a wider spectrum

BTS ARMY is celebrating 1000 days on August 9 since Namjoon made the big decision to change his stage name from Rap Monster to RM. Read below to recall the hardest letter the Bangtan leader had to pen to the fandom.

Namjoon, BTS' trusted leader is one of the most influential people on the planet, whose wise words have touched millions of ARMY hearts. Termed as President Namjoon, the fandom has been on a roller coaster ride with the 25-year-old rapper; from Rap Monster to RM. It was 1000 days back on August 9 when Namjoon wrote his hardest letter to date on BTS' official fan cafe addressing ARMY; the exact date being November 13, 2017.

"I’ve been promoting under the name Rap Monster for about five years, since the end of 2012. It was a stage name that I naturally came to be called among our company, family members and my members, after a line in a song I’d made as a trainee, and I think I became very fond of it. But once I started promoting, the name 'BTS' Rap Monster' was a bit long, and I’ve become keenly aware of the fact that it’s become different from [what I want] to put at the front of the music I’ve made for the past five years, and the music I want to share in the future," the Trivia: Love rapper began his letter, via Soompi.

"At some point, I started introducing myself as Rapmon or RM, rather than the full name Rap Monster. So I’d like to change the name I use for promotions to 'RM,' which I think is more in accordance with the music I’m aiming for and also has a wider spectrum. Since I’ve already released some music and mixtapes as RM, I think that some fans will have already guessed this," Namjoon added.

Explaining the reason behind the drastic name change, RM confessed, "I thought about this carefully for a long while, because I want to make music for a long time in the future with an unrestricted and open mind and view. It’s possible that it’s a bit awkward to be changing my stage name, which I’ve been called since before my debut, and you may feel like it’s unfamiliar. However, I would be sincerely grateful if you would welcome me after I’ve started with a new name following a long time of consideration. Thank you! - RM"

Well, we're glad to be a small part as members of ARMY in RM's self-introspection journey!

