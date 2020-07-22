BTS Rewind: When the members surprised RM on the sets of Do You MV shoot and gushed over his rockstar avatar

In a 2015 BTS Episode, RM's Do You MV shoot was spectacularly disrupted by the BTS members who couldn't get over the rockstar vibes their leader was imbibing. Check out the heartwarming BTS Episode below.

When BTS was becoming the next big thing in 2015, RM was the first member of the K-pop band to release a mixtape. Aptly titled RM, the mixtape released on March 20, 2015, and was a self-introspection record by the Bangtan leader. One of the most popular songs from the mixtape was Do You which had an electrifying black and white music video accompanying it. A month after the mixtape's release, BANGTANTV posted a BTS Episode from the MV shoot of Do You.

"I'm tired because the rest of BTS aren't here. Kids, what are you doing? Jimin, Jungkook, Taehyung. I miss you, I love you," Namjoon shared in the beginning few seconds of the Episode, via Bangtan Subs' translation. We are then shown some of the MV shooting with RM going behind the monitor to assess himself. Then we see Namjoon in the waiting room as the rest of the BTS members aka the 'Bangtan Support Scout' come charging inside and providing the much-needed chaos that had their leader trying to shield his ears. "Hey leader, oppa's here," V quipped as the members brought bucket loads of fried chicken for lunch. While Jimin and J-Hope thought RM's photos and videos looked "cool," Taehyung quipped again, "Our leader is a speed racer today!"

Namjoonie's 'God of Destruction' nickname was justified yet again as he prominently dropped a few chicken pieces by toppling the box with Jin helping him out. The boys proceeded to chat over lunch. Then, we're taken back to the MV shoot as the boys stand behind the monitor and watch RM perform. Jimin cooing over his leader was adorable as he flashed his million-dollar smile with a black beanie in tow.

"You've worked hard. He is going to do really well, I believe in him, he's going to be great," Suga gushed while Jungkook, who as we know absolutely adores his Rap Mon hyung added, "He actually seems like a leader, he had an aura of seriousness." On the other hand, ChimChim continued, "Rap Monster seems cool, he is as cool as the amount of work that he put into this," as Kookie couldn't help but add, "He's so cool."

"Work hard, alright? Hyung is leaving now," Yoongi jokingly exclaimed out loud as Baby Mochi and Hobi pushed him aside with the latter quipping, "Leaving is helping." "We are sure that our cool hyung will do great, so we'll leave now. Bye," Jimin signed off as the rest of the members said their goodbyes to Namjoon and left.

While RM's shyness saw him shoo his members away, the Bangtan leader concluded, "It's really cool to think that being in a group of seven suddenly helped me as a solo artist. And, I'm really thankful for them."

Watch the heartwarming BTS Episode from RM's Do You MV shoot below:

We adore these boys and how!

Share your comment ×