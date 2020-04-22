BTS Rewind: When Namjoon aka RM was asked to choose between being the leader of the septet or going solo

During a 2014 episode of 4 Things Show on Mnet, BTS leader RM was pranked by Bang PD and the members to choose between BTS or going solo. Check out the video below to know what Namjoon immediately chose.

When BTS was formed all those years ago, the leadership was thrust upon the trusted shoulders of Kim Namjoon aka RM. During various interviews, the members of BTS have spoken with pride about how RM has had to bear the brunt of the responsibilities towards the K-pop band and how he does it with genuine conviction. The members have praised their leader for always being the guiding force while also being a part of the producing part of the music, along with Suga and J-Hope!

Back in 2014, during a Mnet's 4 Things Show special on Rap Monster, Bang PD, founder of Big Hit Entertainment, along with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook played a hilarious prank on Namjoon. Rap Monster was out on a stroll and chilling at a cafe when he was immediately called for a meeting to Bang PD's office. A nervous Namjoon entered his boss' office to see Yoongi and Hobi also at the impromptu meeting. A serious Bang PD starts berating RM for slacking off and not doing any work at all. He also went to extend of saying that the leader of the Bangtan Boys is sleeping the whole day instead of producing.

While all this was happening, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook were watching the scene unfold as Namjoon's expression became grimmer by each allegation. RM also tried to take one for the team, like a leader would and tried to explain that the boys were under a lot of pressure, with ChimChim, even crying during a live M Countdown performance. However, Bang PD was not having any of it and even asked Suga and J-Hope if they got any work done. While Yoongi revealed that he was done with three songs, Hobi was working on one currently.

Watch Bang PD and BTS prank RM below:

A somber RM put his head down, not knowing how to react to such a serious situation. Then, getting to the main point, Bang PD started questioning Namjoon whether he is done being a part of BTS and would rather produce and rap his own songs. Ultimately, Bang PD asked him point-blank - Bangtan or Solo? Without hesitation, Namjoon stated, "Bangtan." The conviction impressed Jin and the boys who praised their leader!

Eventually, Bang PD asked RM to look him the eyes and when the latter did just that, Bang PD started laughing and revealed that Namjoon was being pranked by manly man hidden camera. RM literally had tears in his eyes as Jin rushed to his leader's side to check on him. Post the prank, Namjoon quipped, "I was not aware (the hidden camera) at all. They acted really well. There was a camera so how come I didn't realise it?" Namjoon also spoke about the sudden interruption by someone who knocked on the door as he was getting lectured by Bang PD. "I got angry when someone knocked on the door. I was being lectured. Why would someone interrupt? Who is it that's making the situation even worse? I kept thinking that PD must be even angrier saying 'Who is it?'"

"I didn't see any hints. I thought my observation skills are quite good," RM concluded.

I think we can all agree that RM is the best leader that BTS could ever have!

Meanwhile, during FESTA 2019, Jungkook, who is the biggest Rap Mon hyung stan was asked how his leader has changed since BTS' debut in 2013. On this, Kookie explained, "I was first shocked by RM because... I joined our label because of RM. He was really awesome. In my eyes, he was really handsome. I joined because he was awesome and rapped so well. But then I was soon surprised. (laughs) That's when I got to learn about RM. I started to make sense of things after debut, so I don't remember much before. I only remember having fun and laughing together. But not long after our debut because RM is our group leader, he had so much on his mind. He tried not to let is show but he struggled."

"That went on for a long time. I hoped he would monitor less and stuff like that. But that wasn't easy for him. Right? But these days I think you're doing that less these days. I can tell that RM is more relaxed now," the Golden Maknae added.

