BTS Rewind: When an overworked RM was comforted by Jimin's sweet words during Bon Voyage Season 4

During Bon Voyage Season 4 Episode 6, RM aka Namjoon was seen overworked and unable to enjoy the trip like the rest of the boys. In a heartwarming scene, the BTS leader is seen seeking comfort from Jimin, whose sweet words help Namjoon to cheer up.

Besides being known for their musical talents that leave ARMY hearts fluttering each and every time, the members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - all have important roles to play to keep their bond, not just as bandmates but also as brothers intact! Whether it be Jin being the "mother hen" of the group or J-Hope being the "energy booster," all members have significant roles to play in BTS! When it comes to Jimin, ChimChim has always been the emotional support who comforts his bandmates, especially when the going gets tough for them!

This personality trait of Baby Mochi was seen during Bon Voyage Season 4 Episode 6. To give you guys a bit of context; Namjoon looked extremely stressed during the boys' trip to New Zealand for Bon Voyage, as he also, unfortunately, had to bring work along with him. Since Map of the Soul: 7 was just a few months away from its release in February 2020, RM also had to work during their vacation. While the boys enjoyed the different activities, Joonie had to keep work as his major priority.

During EP 6, when the boys were camping and Yoongi was busy cooking their meal for them, RM and Jimin were seen sharing an emotional exchange while working on building the fire. During their candid chat, Namjoon confessed that he did not want to think about anything, referring to how overworked he has been lately! "It was more like that last time when we were traveling in Russia," Jimin shared to which Namjoon clarified that he is not talking about wanting to go back to Korea.

"I get it. You have a lot to think about in terms of work and everything," ChimChim understood to which RM admitted that he can't fully enjoy the trip because of what all is in his mind. "Don't worry about it too much. As you said, there's not much you can do about it," Jimin sweetly said to cheer his leader up to which a teary-eyed Namjoon questioned, "It'll be okay, right?" The pair proceeded to cutely fist pump and RM's mood was significantly better! The next day, Namjoon, Jimin and Hobi went cycling, which is RM's favourite pastime and you could see how Baby Mochi's warm words of encouragement helped him cheer up for the rest of the trip!

Since their debut, RM has always been entrusted with the most responsibilities of BTS, not just as someone who is in charge of the music but also as a leader and being a strong support system for his members. The boys have always applauded their leader for being as responsible as he is, especially for helping them with translation while they are in the United States.

During FESTA 2019, Kookie had spoken candidly about how his Namjoon hyung, who was responsible for him signing with Big Hit Entertainment in the first place, wasn't allowed to enjoy like the rest of the members during their debut but now has changed significantly as he has found a variety of things that give him peace and enjoyment! During Jungkook's evaluation of how RM has changed since his debut, Jimin had revealed that the duo had had a three-four hours-long conversation with ChimChim berating his leader to not be so serious all the time and to live a little and to enjoy a little like the rest of the boys.

While Jimin and V's friendship is legendary in its own might and RM and Jin's equation is universally loved, MiniMoni's friendship is extremely underrated!

Recently, Jimin and RM were up to their cute antics during a V Live session as they took up the popular quarantine period challenge, the Dalgona Coffee Challenge. While we know that Namjoon is ChimChim's hyung, Joonie's antics and Jimin's exasperated looks were too funny to witness! Moreover, Namjoon was clueless for the first few minutes that the boys had gone live as RM cutely asked Baby Mochi if they were live! Moreover, Namjoon's impressive whisking abilities left ARMY and Jimin flustered as he kept struggling to mix the ingredients.

When Jimin held a solo live recently, he was joined by RM and they both showed their clumsy style and got hit by the table. Moreover, when an ARMY member pointed out that ChimChim is as clumsy as Joonie, Jimin quipped that he was not as bad as his leader in that aspect!

