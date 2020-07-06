BTS Rewind: When V aka Taehyung opened up about his ideal girl type and the number of children he wants

Five years ago, BTS member V joined other members to take part in a profile interview where he spoke about the ideal girl type, kids, and more.

A few weeks ago, during the FEST 2020 celebrations, BTS singer V confessed he hopes his children are best friends with the children of his fellow BTS members. During the 7th anniversary celebrations, Taehyung confessed in 20 years down the line, he hopes the members are together and they bring their sons and daughters together and they could enjoy a meal together. While we've been gushing about his beautiful vision for the future, we came across an old interview where the singer revealed his future plans.

In a slambook entry for The Star (via Koreaboo) during BTS' I Need U comeback, V joined the members to fill a profile questionnaire in 2015. V's profile reveals numerous interesting thoughts of the star. Among the many interesting insights he shared about himself, the Sweet Night crooner opened up about the ideal girl type.

"A girl that knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl that says to buy a house before a car, and someone that is willing to give everything to their parents," he said in the profile. That's not all, the singer also wanted three children in the future as part of the three things on his bucket list. He joked he would have five children if he would marry his dog, Soonshim, married.

"Family vacation (this was a promise I made to my family), to have at least three and if I can, five kids, having Soonshim get married," he said at the time. In one portion of the profile, he was also asked what he would ask his fans. The singer replied, "Do you like me?" We think, five years later, Taehyung doesn't need to ask this question anymore. The amount of love he is showered would never let him bring up this question again. Do you agree?

