  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS Rewind: When V offered to be friends with a little boy after Taehyung read his bittersweet letter

BTS singer V aka Taehyung once wrote a sweet letter to a fan after the little ARMY member reached out to Taehyung with a bittersweet letter.
34960 reads Mumbai
BTS Rewind: When V offered to be friends with a little boy after Taehyung read his bittersweet letterBTS Rewind: When V offered to be friends with a little boy after Taehyung read his bittersweet letter
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Recently, It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Oh Jung Se made the headlines for his enduring act of kindness. The actor spent a day with a cellist Bae Boum Jun, diagnosed with intellectual disability, and won the internet. This heartwarming gesture reminded fans of numerous such moments in the past. One of which was when BTS singer V reached out to a fan following the latter's heartbreaking letter. As reported by SBS.com.au, the incident dates back to 2018 when Taehyung came across a letter of a nine-year-old fan on SNS. 

It was revealed at the time that the young Bangtan fan reached out to the singer to inform him that he did not have friends. In the heartbreaking letter, the young ARMY member penned, "I have no friends. When people stare at me, I can’t talk. When I go to school, I play in the hallways by myself before going into class. Then my mom introduced me to you. I listen to your songs, I watch ‘Run! BTS,’ and I copy your dance moves. I have found a friend and I’m no longer alone. Thank you for being my friend," the little one's letter translation read. He added, "My arm hurts so I’ll write more later. Goodbye.” The fan also drew V's BT21 character TATA adding, "I hope TATA can smile".

The BTS singer posted his response to the fan on Twitter. His heartwarming reply left fans emotional. "Hi Ji Hoo, it’s V hyung. Thanks for liking BTS. It’s cute that you listen to our songs, watch ‘Run! BTS,’ and dance along. I will be your friend from now on so stay healthy, be happy, grow tall, and let’s meet someday. My arm hurts too so I will write more later. Bye," his letter read. He drew TATA with a smile and added, "Today TATA is smiling".

Check out the tweet below: 

He is undoubtedly a good boy! 

ALSO READ: It's Okay To Not Be Okay star Oh Jung Se goes to amusement park with a SPECIAL fan & we're an emotional mess

Credits :SBSGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Anonymous 27 minutes ago

So sweet and ❤❤❤

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement