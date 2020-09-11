  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: RM aka Namjoon leaves ARMY thirsting after him with a handsome photo as he celebrates Dynamite's success

Celebrating Dynamite's second consecutive week of charting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, BTS leader RM treated ARMY with a sexy AF photo of himself looking dapper that had the fandom going gaga over Namjoon. Check out his handsome snap below.
3447 reads Mumbai
BTS: RM aka Namjoon leaves ARMY thirsting after him with a handsome photo as he celebrates Dynamite's successBTS: RM aka Namjoon leaves ARMY thirsting after him with a handsome photo as he celebrates Dynamite's success
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For a second consecutive week, BTS stays on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their latest single Dynamite, which is proving to be a resounding success for the septet. It was on Jungkook's birthday, i.e. September 1, when it was announced that Dynamite had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first all-Korean group to do so, and since then, both BTS and ARMY have been celebrating the history-making achievement to the fullest. From crying tears of joy to giving several interviews, the boys have been really ecstatic about their achievement.

Celebrating their success as Dynamite is still ruling Billboard Hot 100 is RM, who took to Twitter to treat fans with a sexy AF photo of himself donning a black shirt with matching trousers. With a curious stare and perfectly styled hair, ARMY was left floored with Namjoon's handsome avatar and took to the comments section to thirst after the Bangtan leader. "Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Joonie tweeted but everyone was too invested getting lost in the Intro: Persona rapper's eyes. 

Check out RM's latest photo which has ARMY going wild along with the latter's reaction below:

Now, that's one good-looking leader!

ALSO READ: BTS: Suga considers Batman as his style hero; Jimin and Jungkook are influenced by ARMY and RM

Meanwhile, RM will be turning 26 tomorrow, i.e. September 12, 2020, and fans have been trending the Bangtan leader for days now. Moreover, one of his fan clubs collaborated with the largest bookstore chain in South Korea to set up a Namjoon-themed book exhibition which contains books recommended by Joonie.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement