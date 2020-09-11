BTS: RM aka Namjoon leaves ARMY thirsting after him with a handsome photo as he celebrates Dynamite's success

Celebrating Dynamite's second consecutive week of charting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, BTS leader RM treated ARMY with a sexy AF photo of himself looking dapper that had the fandom going gaga over Namjoon. Check out his handsome snap below.

For a second consecutive week, BTS stays on top of the Billboard Hot 100 with their latest single Dynamite, which is proving to be a resounding success for the septet. It was on Jungkook's birthday, i.e. September 1, when it was announced that Dynamite had debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the first all-Korean group to do so, and since then, both BTS and ARMY have been celebrating the history-making achievement to the fullest. From crying tears of joy to giving several interviews, the boys have been really ecstatic about their achievement.

Celebrating their success as Dynamite is still ruling Billboard Hot 100 is RM, who took to Twitter to treat fans with a sexy AF photo of himself donning a black shirt with matching trousers. With a curious stare and perfectly styled hair, ARMY was left floored with Namjoon's handsome avatar and took to the comments section to thirst after the Bangtan leader. "Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!!," Joonie tweeted but everyone was too invested getting lost in the Intro: Persona rapper's eyes.

Check out RM's latest photo which has ARMY going wild along with the latter's reaction below:

Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Bssot99OQN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 10, 2020

i'm dead — Soo Choi a fan of Billboard Hot100 No1 singers (@choi_bts2) September 10, 2020

me when men: me when namjoon: pic.twitter.com/p7GdrnBrjh — amy's koo | ia (@gigglygukk) September 10, 2020

you're so beautiful your words mean the world to us and your music brings us so much happiness im really happy to see you happy — official joon summoner (@monipersona) September 10, 2020

Now, that's one good-looking leader!

Meanwhile, RM will be turning 26 tomorrow, i.e. September 12, 2020, and fans have been trending the Bangtan leader for days now. Moreover, one of his fan clubs collaborated with the largest bookstore chain in South Korea to set up a Namjoon-themed book exhibition which contains books recommended by Joonie.

