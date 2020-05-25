BTS: RM and Jin treat Namjin fans with a selfie, a live interaction and an Eat Jin session on the same day

After years of waiting, Namjin fans were treated right with not just a handsome selfie on BTS' official Twitter page but also a hilarious V Live interaction as well as a special Eat Jin session. Read below to know all about RM and Jin's fun hour of activities.

It's been quite some time (2018 to be exact!) since Twitter was blessed with a handsome RM and Jin selfie. Namjin stans in particular; who love this BTS bromance, have been craving for the said selfie since forever and finally they had their wish come true. But, that's not all! Along with the selfie, Namjoon and Jin hosted a V Live interaction that lasted for forty minutes and topped it up with a special 10-minute Eat Jin session. All of this happened in the span of an hour as ARMY is still trying to recover from the hilarity that ensued.

Starting with the V Live chat, titled RJRJ, we have a casually dressed Namjin informing fans that they were busy shooting for a secret project till four am and that it will soon be unveilled to the fans. The duo couldn't stop raving about Suga's mixtape, D-2, which released a few days back. Jin shared an interesting anecdote from the sets of the Daechwita MV shooting in which he and Jungkook had a special 'playful' cameo. The eldest member of BTS revealed that there was one more concept shot with the trio, that did not make it to the final cut. In the other version, AGUST D bumps into Jin which leads to the latter and Kookie joining the rapper and headbanging along to the addictive rap verse. This sequence was shown during the behind-the-scenes video of the Daechwita MV shoot.

As the BTS members are trying their hand at different activities like Arts and Craft and the Dalgona Coffee Challenge, RM and Jin decided to try their hands at the customised colouring book that required scraping as one does with a coin and a lottery ticket. While the Bangtan leader chose a castle drawing, Jin chose an artwork featuring a deer and a fox, which prompted Namjoon to takes Jungkook's name as he has Bambi eyes.

In between toiling to get their 'masterpiece' artworks ready and not so subtly promoting brands that BTS endorses, Namjin couldn't get a particular lyric from Suga's D-2 track, Dear My Friend, out of their minds. At irregular intervals, you could hear the duo harmonising, "Ajikdo, Yojeonhee [I still, as always]," while laughing out so loud like their lives depended on it. For the whole forty minutes ARMY was in for the time of their lives as Namjin struggled with the drawings while making each other laugh. Exhausted by the scraping, RM and Jin showed off their artwork, that came out much better than even they expected, to the camera.

While reading ARMY comments, the pair promised to click a selfie and ended the V Live interaction by blowing kisses at the camera, which fans know is a trademark Jin sign-off. However, it was not before the duo confessed to being hungry and Jin stated that they will have an Eat Jin session immediately after the V Live chat.

Keeping true to their promise, Namjoon and Jin shared a handsome Namjin selfie on Twitter, making it the first time since 2018 that Twitter was blessed with their selfie together. With more than 1.6 million likes, ARMY was elated with the Namjin selfie.

Check out RM and Jin aka Namjin's handsome selfie tweet below:

Their caption had ARMY rolling on the floor laughing as it was the same lyrics from Suga's Dear My Friend that they couldn't stop humming during the V Live chat.

We adore these adorable goofballs and how!

ALSO READ: BTS: Jin and RM's adorable bickering over photos leads to Weverse crashing; J Hope joins in on the fun

Moreover, Jin kept up with his second promise and hosted an Eat Jin session with Namjoon as his special guest in the 10-minute video simply titled Eating. This time, the duo was seen eating black bean noodles with sweet and sour pork. The slurping sounds definitely left ARMY very hungry as Namjin continued on with their hilarity. At one point, Jin laughed so hard that he spit out some of his noodles and started having a crying fit prompting RM to hand over a tissue. Jin even quipped that he had just eaten cold noodles two hours back while continuing to eat the delicious-looking black bean noodles as Namjoon wittily told him to solider through, laughing himself.

ARMY couldn't get enough of the hilarious interaction between Namjin as they had us laughing to the point that our head started to hurt as it did with RM and Jin, who had to shield their faces from laughing like crazy people. And, there was the constant callback to that particular Dear My Friend lyric that would make Suga very proud. Jin echoed ARMY's inner feelings when he confessed that he will remember this Eat Jin session for a very long time.

