BTS: From RM being the hilarious MVP to Jimin & V making fun of the rap line; best moments from Run BTS EP 100

Run BTS, BTS' variety show, successfully completed 100 episodes and the septet celebrated the occasion at Goyang Gym in South Korea, playing popular games previously shown on the series. Check out the best moments from Run BTS EP 100 below.

If you are having an extremely dull day, trapped at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, then we have just the right medicine to make your mood better! Whether you are a fan of BTS or not, their variety show Run BTS, which can be seen on V Live and Weverse, is the one-stop-shop to get you laughing out loud. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook partake in various games in each episode and it's a hilarious roller coaster ride where you are left all cheered up!

Yesterday, i.e. April 14, 2020, Run BTS aired its 100th episode and BTS made it super special as they rented out the Goyang Gym in South Korea and played games that were loved by ARMY in the past, including badminton with a twist and foot volleyball. It was a hilarious 37 minutes and I can guarantee you that it won't be possible for you not to smile at the shenanigans of the boys! Each member was funny in their own might, especially the rap line who had the other members laughing like there's no tomorrow!

Here are five best moments from Run BTS EP 100 which were memorable for ARMY below:

RM is Run BTS EP 100's MVP

namjoon as the captain of the badminton team pic.twitter.com/t3noU8wD4W — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) April 14, 2020

The 100th episode saw BTS play games that they have played before in the series, especially those that were loved by ARMY. While every member had their hilarious moments, RM was the true MVP of the episode. From playing badminton well with a pot lid rather than an actual badminton racket to knocking off a camera, from trapping the ball with his stomach and shoulder during foot volleyball to surrendering defeat even before they started playing the games, Bangtan's leader made Run BTS EP 100 all the more memorable!

Rap Line getting trolled by the maknaes

The 'betrayal' look on RM, Suga and J-Hope's faces when V picked Jin, Jungkook and Jimin for his team was priceless, indeed! Moreover, Jimin kept poking fun at the rap line for playing miserably and went on asking if they are losing for fun! ChimChim and Taehyung literally rolled on the floor laughing out loud when RM trapped the ball with his shoulder during foot volleyball. Baby Mochi even quipped that the rap line was not going to win any game at all! So far, it's the truth!

Playing badminton with pot lids, dustpans and frying pans

BTS' unique manner of playing badminton led to some hilarious outcomes as Jungkook couldn't get over playing the sport with a frying pan, which made the loudest noise. Moreover, RM showed off his badminton skills with a pot lid and simultaneously failed at playing the sport with an actual racket, Moreover, Jungkook's initial irritation at his team losing point consecutively and J-Hope prodding him more was a funny sight too! Hobi, too made a blunder with the dustpan that is sure to make a memorable meme!

RM, Suga & J-Hope failing miserably at foot volleyball

RAPLINE ARE PEAK COMEDIANS IN TODAYS RUN BTS EPISODE#RunBTSEp100pic.twitter.com/xkLaiHmioI — LUHMEH (@EXPENSIVEGURLS) April 14, 2020

However, the actual fun began when the boys started playing foot volleyball and the rap line showed us why rapping is still the best thing that they do! From blaming the ball used for being too soft to targetting the 4:3 team ratio, RM, Suga and J-Hope tried their best to lay blame on anyone but themselves for failing spectacularly! Both Namjoon and Jungkook knocked back into cameras while trying to hit the ball while Yoongi treated the sport like a baseball match and literally hit the ball out of the park! However, the most hilarious moment arose when Namjoon, Yoongi and Hobi, collectively couldn't kick the ball and just gave up!

BTS and ARMY impressed with V's intellectuality

GOSH THE WAY HE REMEMBERED ALL OF THE THAT STUFF??? HE ANSWERED 4/6 QUESTIONS CORRECTLY AND THEY WERE ALL LIKE...TAEHYUNG YOU DO REALLY HAVE AWESOME MEMORY...

TAE #1 RUN BTS ENTHUSIAST pic.twitter.com/B9F6SnvlCo — (@cookiesntae) April 14, 2020

Before they started off with the games, the boys had to answer a quiz on previous Run BTS episodes to determine which member would get to decide the teams. V, who is a Run BTS enthusiast himself, answered the most questions, especially the hard ones like what he had named his future child and what were the teams' names in the old episodes. Moreover, just like ARMY, the rest of the members too were super impressed by Taehyung for remembering things so well, especially the episodes which were shot years and years ago!

What did you think of Run BTS EP 100? Which was your favourite moment that made you laugh out loud? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Next week and the week after that, the fun continues as BTS will play more old BTS Run games and leave us in a state of ultimate laughter and joy!

