BTS: RM continues his Namjooning adventures with aesthetic snaps; REVEALS they're almost done with new album

RM took to Twitter to treat BTS ARMY with two aesthetic snaps of himself before going on YouTube Live to give an update on the septet's new album.

Brightening our weekends with his ever charming presence is our BTS leader RM, who took to Twitter to treat BTS ARMY with two aesthetic photos of himself while going on a hike. In the pictures, you see a dark blue tee, light grey smiley pyjamas and white sneakers wearing Namjoon sitting on a mountain top with his back to the camera while he enjoys the gorgeous city view with the clear blue sky ahead of him. He's also adhering to safety precautions with a white face mask.

For the fandom, however, the 26-year-old rapper is the ethereal VIEW! "Do you know Cheongo & Mabi," RM tweeted and as per fellow ARMY member @choi_bts2's translation, Cheongo means the skies are high and blue and Mabi means the horses are getting fat. Hence, with Cheong Mabi. Namjoon is referring to the season when the sky is clear and we eat a lot, like autumn. It's not just a tweet update though as the Bangtan leader hosted a YouTube Live session as well to reveal some more deets about BTS' new album, which is set to release sometime before 2020 ends.

While BTS is busy practising for their upcoming online concert Map of the Soul ON:E, which is set to take place on October 10-11, RM revealed that they're also making finishing touches on their upcoming album.

Namjoon confessed how he's trying to rekindle the musical purity that he used to love and the mental satisfaction he used to get as his younger self when holding a mic, making his rhyme notes and writing lyrics made him happy. "The album is in the home stretch. There are things that feel good and things not so ready. Still, when I hear the songs I feel that my heart and the heart of our members are coming together to create this album." Namjoon disclosed.

"I don't know what the result will be. We didn't know where Dynamite would go. With these songs, really setting aside chart performance, 'How many people will it be able to reach?' That's what I'm really wondering about. I think we're doing all that we can to make sure it can find its way to just one more person," the Intro: Persona rapper pondered

As for BTS' mindset regarding their new album, RM revealed, "The new album contains a lot of sincerity. Being able to accept that sincerity as being genuine, having that relationship, that team and society. That's what I want to believe in. So that this sincerity accepted as sincere can spread like the seeds of dandelions and flower everywhere. That's our mindset in making this album and we're putting the finishing touches."

Check out RM's Namjooning adventure snaps and introspective YouTube Live about BTS' new album below:

Do you know Cheongo & Mabi? pic.twitter.com/UcIcL8qGWQ — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 27, 2020

We adore this man and how!

ALSO READ: BTS x Grammy Museum: RM compares septet to bibimbap and Jungkook sheds light on his maturity as an artist

Are you excited for BTS' new album? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×