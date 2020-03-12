BTS: RM & Jin turn neighbours, Namjoon shells WHOPPING amount to buy an apartment in singer's housing complex

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

RM has bought a new property in the luxurious Hannam the Hill in Seoul. The new apartment is located in the same complex as BTS member Jin's property.

RM and Jin have gone from band members to neighbours! The BTS leader has splurged on a property in Seoul. The apartment deal came through weeks after the Map of the Soul: 7 success. The apartment is located in the luxurious Hannam the Hill located in Hannam-dong. The housing complex is coincidentally the same complex where Jin bought an apartment last year. As per the Korean media, RM purchased the luxurious house without a loan. The singer reportedly paid the amount in cash.

As per AllKPop.com, RM shelled out a whopping 4.9 Billion KRW (translates into $4 million) on the apartment. According to a copy of the Real Estate Register, RM's new home is spread across 284.2 square meters (85 pyeong / 3060 square feet). The Korean singer will wake up to an amazing sight as the apartment is reportedly located with a great view. The international publication reports the house RM has bought is an exclusive residence and it is difficult to buy a house in the complex.

Hannam The Hill boasts of excellent environment, community facilities, fitness centers, a swimming pool, sauna, screen golf, cafe, reading room, and guest house. There are also good parks and walking trails set up in the complex. The location also boasts of safety.

Namjoon's buy comes a few months after the Worldwide Handsome made two purchases on the property. Jin bought a couple of Hannam the Hill properties in October 2019 and July 2018. We wonder if the BTS members would unite off-work for some leisure activities. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS leader RM gives us weekend workout motivation as he rides a bicycle to work; See PHOTOS

Credits :AllKPop

Read More