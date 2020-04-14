BTS: RM & Jungkook show their excitement for Bang Bang Con by posing for the most adorable selfie

Taking to BTS' official Instagram handle, an adorable selfie of RM and Jungkook was shared ahead of the upcoming Bang Bang Con, which has ARMY super excited. Check out Namjoon and Kookie's selfie below.

Around this time, BTS would have already begun their highly-awaited Map of the Soul Tour, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Seoul concerts had to be cancelled! Moreover, the North American leg of the tour was also rescheduled because of the COVID-19 outbreak taking over the world. But BTS is making sure to be one with their ARMY and have organised a virtual concert. Titled Bang Bang Con, BTS is hosting an online concert weekend on their BANGTANTV YouTube Channel, which kickstarts on April 18 and will get over on April 19.

This means that ARMY will be able to relive past memories of the septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - and enjoy themselves, while trying to forget about the troubling times, at least for a little while! To get us hyped up for the upcoming Bang Bang Con, the official Instagram handle for BTS posted an adorable selfie of RM and Jungkook. While both are dressed in simple black hoodies, fans couldn't help but notice how the two always gravitate towards each other when clicking their duo selfies! Namjoon is seen holding the MOTS lightstick while Kookie is holding the Army Bomb Ver. 3.

Check out RM and Jungkook's adorable selfie ahead of Bang Bang Con below:

Namkook in the house!

How excited are you to watch Bang Bang Con, over the weekend? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, speaking of Bang Bang Con, while April 18 includes concerts like BTS 3rd Muster and BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), April 19 includes BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

