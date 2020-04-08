BTS: RM left stunned after V adorably suggests a name for Namjoon's future son during Run BTS' florist episode

During Run BTS' 99th episode, which was of the florist theme, V adorably suggested a name for RM's future son leaving Namjoon and the rest of the members flustered. Watch the cute moment below.

While BTS, like the rest of the world, is on quarantine mode, ARMY has plenty to be excited about as there's ample of new content making way across different platforms. Whether it be Bangtan Bombs or Run BTS episodes, fans have enough BTS love to keep them company during this unfortunate, lonely times. Speaking of Run BTS, the 99th episode saw the boys in a flower shop, turning into handsome florists. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook tried their hands at making boutonnières, bouquets, wreaths and even flower bowls.

Before they started making their floral pieces, each member spoke about the flowers associated with them, based on their birthdays. When Namjoon's turn came, it was revealed that clematis (also known as leather flower) was his flower as his birthday is on September 12. When Jungkook asked the meaning of the flower, it was revealed to be inner beauty or noble heart. As RM was engrossed in the flowers, Kookie agreed to the fact that Namjoon has a beautiful heart to which Yoongi added that their leader has a sincere heart.

However, the most adorable moment came when Taehyung adorable suggested, "If you have a son, how about naming him, Kim Gogyul," to which RM was left stunned! Jin exclaimed, "What do you mean?," while Namjoon added, "I'll think about it if I have a son."

Watch the adorable moment between V and RM below:

The way Taehyung gently placed his hand on top of Namjoon's, politely saying 'hyung' then telling him he should name his son Kim Gogyul after the flower. And Joon's face I can't. pic.twitter.com/gXKcX0eq52 — sanaa tae (@louderthanvmin) April 7, 2020

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: BTS member V beat Jungkook, Jin and Jimin to top list of 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020 for the third time

Meanwhile, when Yoongi handed Namjoon the flowers, the members were worried over how RM was holding the vase in his hands. While Namjoon assured them that he has big hands, Jin chided, "As long as he didn't break it, I'll nag once he breaks it."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More