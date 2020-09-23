BTS' RM pens moving note to ARMY member with mental health struggles: Hope we could stay strong & fly together

BTS leader RM took to Weverse to share his wise thoughts on an ARMY member's post regarding her mental health struggles. Read Namjoon's comforting, thoughtful note below.

While BTS has a very hectic schedule with the promotions for Dynamite, which made history by debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as preparations for their upcoming comeback, the members make sure to stay in touch with BTS ARMY through social media. RM recently took to Weverse to not only share a handsome selfie donning a facemask but also left some kind words for an ARMY member.

The ARMY member in question wrote a long note about her mental health struggles and how she's finding it difficult to cope because she feels too weak. Namjoon, who has always had a way with comforting words, penned a moving note directed at the member where he stressed that it's okay fail and tumble because you can't be put together at all times. "It's hard to admit but we can't solve every kind of problems. Sometimes it just feels too much to bear myself. But, when things are too tough, I think of the faces who I love, and who love me, like you. S**t truly happens and it might not change. But, it's okay to fail and tumble. I hope we could stay strong and fly together, whatever's underneath the ground," the Bangtan leader lovingly wrote.

Check out RM's selfie and the heartwarming comment he left for the ARMY member on Weverse below:

Namjoon truly is a 'one of a kind' gentleman!

Meanwhile, BTS has been invited to speak at the 75th United Nations General Assembly, which takes place today. The septet's speech will address the difficulties faced by the younger generation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

