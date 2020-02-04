BTS' RM reveals the importance of Map of the Soul 7; Suga explains the album's powerful message for the ARMY

BTS recently sat down to discuss its upcoming album Map of the Soul 7. The K-Pop band's leader RM explained the importance of the album while Suga revealed the message the band intends on sending through their new songs.

With just a few days left for Map of the Soul: 7's release, BTS is opening up about the new album. The Bangtan boys have been teasing the album for a few weeks now. They announced their plans with the "Comeback" plan followed by their two Comeback trailers - Suga's Interlude: Shadow and J-Hope's Outro: Ego - and their single Black Swan. While the ARMY waits for the band to release more songs, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jin and Jungkook spilled the beans on the importance of MotS 7.

Appearing on the Zach Sang Show, RM revealed that the album signifies more than one can imagine. He associates the number 7 with the album, the number of members in the group and the number of years they've been active for. "The title, 7, is very heavy for us," he says before he clarifies that the term heavy in this context shouldn't be associated with "burden." He continued, "The title is very strong and you know 7 can symbolize many things. It symbolizes the number of members and the years we have spent together.”

“Also seven means very good luck, right? Like jackpot. Lucky number seven. In many different kinds of ways, seven really feels like… this is it. This is the time that we have to use this title," he added. Yoongi chipped in to explain the message BTS intends to share with their new album.

“One message that penetrates the album as a whole is that you must face your inner shadows but resist becoming submerged into its depths. You must face it and move on forward," he explains.

Watch BTS' full interview here:

Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS' V KICKED J Hope during Black Swan live performance on James Corden Show; Did you notice?

Read More