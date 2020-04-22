BTS: RM shares his anguish of not being able to lose weight in spite of exercising; ARMY showers him with love

BTS leader RM revealed in a series of Weverse posts that he weighed 74kg and that he doesn't understand how he hasn't lost weight even though he works out five times a day. Read below to know how ARMY showered Namjoon with empowering messages.

BTS, like the rest of the world, are on quarantine mode but the boys have not stopped working at all! As evidenced by the new content coming almost every day, along with the constant updates from RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, we know the septet is on work mode! Whether it be Namjoon revealing to ARMY that they have begun working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 to Jimin mentioning in his various V Live sessions that the K-pop band is working on secret projects, BTS is as busy as BTS gets!

Another thing that the Bangtan Boys are not compromising on is fitness! V had recently shared a gym video and revealed that he is busy working out. Even RM took to Weverse to share that he has been working out five days a week. Sharing a handsome black and white selfie of himself, Namjoon left ARMY worried when he wrote, "I'm 74kg. No food after 6 pm I exercise 5 days a week but why?? I'll eat Pyongyang Naengmyeon (cold soup noodles) first and will think about it again.

ARMY was definitely not having it and took to Twitter to shower RM with all the love and affection telling him that his weight is perfectly fine and in tune with his height and that he should not be starving himself!

Check out how ARMY reacted to RM's recent Weverse posts below:

If you work out 5 days a week but you don't feel you lose your weight it means your muscle is getting bigger and heavier.. you check your muscle percentage out of your weight 74Kg after you eat the cold noodle Love you Namjoon @BTS_twt — Soo Choi June is coming (@choi_bts2) April 21, 2020

am i the only one think that 74kg is perfect weight for someone who is 182cm tall????? namjoon you’re perfect — dee (@kookdice) April 21, 2020

namjoon saying he's 74 kg .... ive carried heavier things ... if you see me carrying namjoon around mind your business — fawz (@yoonjo_on) April 21, 2020

namjoon gained weight? we love seeing a healthy bangtan — amber (@btseoulove) April 21, 2020

Ima need everyone to go tell Namjoon that he’s perfect the way he is. If he gained weight then it’s probably muscles since they’ve been working out. He’s a healthy weight and he looks great. Just look at how handsome he is! He’s amazing no matter what :(#NamjoonYouArePerfect pic.twitter.com/qiKuOXwSP5 — Cup of Tae (@xanera2) April 21, 2020

who's gonna tell namjoon that he looks perfect and doesn't have to tryvto lose weight — sei (@btsinpics) April 21, 2020

baby is eating so good and is healthy and THICK — kiara (@LUNAJINIE) April 21, 2020

you exercise 5 days a week means they are 74 kg of muscles KIM NAMJOON pic.twitter.com/y1PdNKczPE — open_your_eyes (@openmindedknj) April 21, 2020

Namjoon (181 cm, 74 kg): no food after 6 PM

Me (very short and fat): pig out all the snacks and drink boba and alcohol like nothing pic.twitter.com/e7eBaePjYo — (@EHEHisLOVE) April 21, 2020

Namjoon saying he is 74 kg and that he is dieting,,,boy no keep those thighs well fed — Li (@jooniesdaisies) April 21, 2020

We love you just the way you are, Mr. Kim Namjoon!

ALSO READ: BTS Rewind: When Namjoon aka RM was asked to choose between being the leader of the septet or going solo

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence will be premiering its first two out of seven episodes on Weverse on May 12, 2020.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×