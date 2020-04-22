X
BTS: RM shares his anguish of not being able to lose weight in spite of exercising; ARMY showers him with love

BTS leader RM revealed in a series of Weverse posts that he weighed 74kg and that he doesn't understand how he hasn't lost weight even though he works out five times a day. Read below to know how ARMY showered Namjoon with empowering messages.
BTS, like the rest of the world, are on quarantine mode but the boys have not stopped working at all! As evidenced by the new content coming almost every day, along with the constant updates from RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, we know the septet is on work mode! Whether it be Namjoon revealing to ARMY that they have begun working on their next album post Map of the Soul: 7 to Jimin mentioning in his various V Live sessions that the K-pop band is working on secret projects, BTS is as busy as BTS gets!

Another thing that the Bangtan Boys are not compromising on is fitness! V had recently shared a gym video and revealed that he is busy working out. Even RM took to Weverse to share that he has been working out five days a week. Sharing a handsome black and white selfie of himself, Namjoon left ARMY worried when he wrote, "I'm 74kg. No food after 6 pm I exercise 5 days a week but why?? I'll eat Pyongyang Naengmyeon (cold soup noodles) first and will think about it again.

ARMY was definitely not having it and took to Twitter to shower RM with all the love and affection telling him that his weight is perfectly fine and in tune with his height and that he should not be starving himself!

Check out how ARMY reacted to RM's recent Weverse posts below:

We love you just the way you are, Mr. Kim Namjoon!

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that BTS' new docuseries Break The Silence will be premiering its first two out of seven episodes on Weverse on May 12, 2020.

