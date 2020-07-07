BTS: RM, Suga, J Hope, Jimin & V follow Jin's footsteps to Hanyang Graduate School for media studies

BTS singers RM, Sugam J-Hope, Jimin and V went to Hanyang Graduate School where they enrolled for "Advertising Media MBA". Jin went to Hanyang Graduate School in 2017.

"We stan educated Kings," announces the BTS ARMY as news of five BTS members pursuing their higher studies makes the headlines. Back in 2017, it was revealed that the eldest Bangtan Boy, Jin, joined Hanyang Cyber University for higher studies. Now, it has been revealed that BTS leader RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V have followed Seokjin's lead. The five members decided to pursue higher education, and in all honestly, the South Korean singers are setting an example for the world.

According to Metro Seoul (and translated by BTS fan Soo Choi), Namjoon, Yoongi, Hobi, Mochi and Taehyung went to Hanyang Graduate School. They enrolled in "Advertising Media MBA" at the university. Jin had entered the university in 2017 and has been on a break. It has been revealed that RM, Suga and J-Hope entered the first semester in 2020 whereas TaeTae and ChimChim entered the second semester in 2020. Meanwhile, Jungkook is a Global Cyber University student majoring in Entertainment & Broadcasting.

"K media also said it's guessed that it's related to the delay of their enlistment but BigHit explained that "The members entered graduate school because they want to study not because of enlistment related issue.." Choi's translated tweet reads.

[Exclusive] K media said that @BTS_twt 6members except Jungkook reportedly went to Hanyang Graduate School, they study "Advertising Media MBA" Jin entered in 2017 now he is on break. RM, Suga& Jhope in the 1st semester in 2020 and V& Jimin entered in the 2nd semester in 2020. pic.twitter.com/ZTKf6AJtTx — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) July 7, 2020

K media also said it's guessed that it's related to the delay of their enlistment but BigHit explained that "The members entered graduate school because they want to study not because of enlistment related issue.." @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/iGFLcFeu6o — Soo Choi⁷ (@choi_bts2) July 7, 2020

The news of the singers' enrollment has left fans ecstatic. Fans confessed they are proud of the singers over their decision to enroll in the course and now understand the reason behind them laying low. "Now that BTS went to Hanyang Graduate School to study 'Advertising Media MBA' master's degree that's really a different level of hardworking. educated, talented, intelligent, diligent, genius, what we should call them? Mad respect for these 7 man," a fan wrote. "doing all this while being the biggest group in the world i rlly got no excuse for being this lazy," added another fan.

Check out a few more reactions below:

jungkook is me graduating from highschool nd not going to college . but the difference is hes a billionaire and i’m jobless — SWEET NIGHT 99 #1s!!!! (@kthsmixtape) July 7, 2020

they r studying while they're carrying the whole music industry in their backs WTFFFF — ⁷ (@unitkv) July 7, 2020

I want some tips on how well they can manage their time... — ⁷ (@ggvkim) July 7, 2020

the fact that they r worldwide superstars and yet pursue their education ‼️ meanwhile, i cant even finish my assignments tht r over due pic.twitter.com/OdzvhjsSGw — little euphoria⁷ (@jeonjk_thighs) July 7, 2020

look they're the most hardworking people i know and now they entered school yet here i am ditching online class????? omyghadddksjs???? — far⁷ (@namjoooning) July 7, 2020

The fact they are all in the same majors and are still studying despite being so busy they are truly my role model — (@seokjinningbaby) July 7, 2020

Do you feel BTS is setting a great example by pursuing their higher studies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Share your comment ×