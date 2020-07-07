  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS: RM, Suga, J Hope, Jimin & V follow Jin's footsteps to Hanyang Graduate School for media studies

BTS singers RM, Sugam J-Hope, Jimin and V went to Hanyang Graduate School where they enrolled for "Advertising Media MBA". Jin went to Hanyang Graduate School in 2017.
145 reads Mumbai
BTS: RM, Suga, J Hope, Jimin & V follow Jin's footsteps to Hanyang Graduate School for media studiesBTS: RM, Suga, J Hope, Jimin & V follow Jin's footsteps to Hanyang Graduate School for media studies
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"We stan educated Kings," announces the BTS ARMY as news of five BTS members pursuing their higher studies makes the headlines. Back in 2017, it was revealed that the eldest Bangtan Boy, Jin, joined Hanyang Cyber University for higher studies. Now, it has been revealed that BTS leader RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V have followed Seokjin's lead. The five members decided to pursue higher education, and in all honestly, the South Korean singers are setting an example for the world.

According to Metro Seoul (and translated by BTS fan Soo Choi), Namjoon, Yoongi, Hobi, Mochi and Taehyung went to Hanyang Graduate School. They enrolled in "Advertising Media MBA" at the university. Jin had entered the university in 2017 and has been on a break. It has been revealed that RM, Suga and J-Hope entered the first semester in 2020 whereas TaeTae and ChimChim entered the second semester in 2020. Meanwhile, Jungkook is a Global Cyber University student majoring in Entertainment & Broadcasting. 

"K media also said it's guessed that it's related to the delay of their enlistment but BigHit explained  that "The members entered graduate school because they want to study not because of enlistment related issue.." Choi's translated tweet reads. 

The news of the singers' enrollment has left fans ecstatic. Fans confessed they are proud of the singers over their decision to enroll in the course and now understand the reason behind them laying low. "Now that BTS went to Hanyang Graduate School to study 'Advertising Media MBA' master's degree that's really a different level of hardworking. educated, talented, intelligent, diligent, genius, what we should call them? Mad respect for these 7 man," a fan wrote. "doing all this while being the biggest group in the world i rlly got no excuse for being this lazy," added another fan. 

Check out a few more reactions below: 

Do you feel BTS is setting a great example by pursuing their higher studies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

Credits :Metro Seoul Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement