BTS: RM says new album different from Dynamite while Suga opens up about Black Lives Matter donation

While BTS continues to shatter records with Dynamite, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook spoke about their upcoming album and Black Lives Matter donation.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: August 24, 2020 08:39 pm
BTS and its ARMY continue to shatter records after records this year. The fandom helped the Bangtan Boys to numerous milestones over the weekend. This includes BTS' career-best debut on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, the highest 24-hour debut view count on YouTube and topping iTunes and Spotify charts in numerous countries. While the boy group continues to break records, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared on The Today Show and discussed Dynamite, their upcoming album and Black Lives Matter movement. 

The members were asked what prompted them to do an all-English track for the first time, Namjoon said, "When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it as it is, so we thought, ‘Why not do it this way?’ So we just kept the demo and recorded it, and it became a whole new challenge for us too.” Taehyung chipped in and added, "I hope fans will draw a lot of energy from this new song." 

The discussion moved towards the band's new album and Mochi, who is the music project manager of the album, said, "I think this was a healing process for us too. But working on the album made us realize that there’s something we can do.” Namjoonie chipped in to add, "It’s going to be new and fresh, and it’s going to be a little different from the single ‘Dynamite’ as well. That’s all I can say!”

While the Bangtan leader zipped his lips soon after, the band was asked about their thoughts on the Black Lives Matter donation. For the uninitiated, BTS along with Big Hit Entertainment donated USD 1 million which was matched by the ARMY within 24 hours. Suga opened up about the donation and won us over. Yoongi said, "We just want the world to be a better place,” said Suga. “We don’t regard ourselves as doing great deeds. But we do feel thankful that many people relate to our actions and in turn, take action from their end.”

Oh man, BTS! As though we don't love you enough, you are constantly giving us more reasons to love you. We Purple You! 

