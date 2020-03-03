BTS: RM trolls Jin, Taehyung dances with Rina Johnson & Suga's suffering; 5 memorable moments from ON MV shoot

BTS' "ON" making video is out and the Bangtan Boys worked hard to bring the cinematic treat together. However, they did have their moments of fun during the making. Check it out below.

Big Hit Entertainment dropped the making video of ON this week and it proves that BTS had a blast filming the music video. The cinematic video, which dropped last week, was shot in the US over the span of one week. The On video was the first video the Bangtan Boys shot in the US and took a week to film. The 'ON' MV shooting sketch cleared the air on a few theories. From V's neck tattoo to Jungkook's throne-handcuffs, the singers revealed the interesting thoughts behind each scene.

However, there were a bunch of moments from the video that stood out. For instance, and our favourite, was Taehyung dancing with his on-screen sister Rina Johnson. Another moment featured BTS leader RM trolling Jin. Without further ado, here's a look at the five moments from the video:

RM trolls Jin:

Call it tit for tat (due to the release date of the videos) but it seems like RM subtly got back at Jin for the Carpool Karaoke episode. In the ON making video, Namjoon is seen explaining viewers about his shot. He explains about the animals around him when he pokes fun at Jin. He says he needs the animals' help for they could become Jin's family.

Taehyung and Rina Johnson's dance:

One of the most heartwarming moments in the video involved the 24-year-old singer. The BTS member, who was given an on-screen sister, dived into teaching her some dance moves before they decided to entertain themselves. The moment has not only won our hearts but also won the ARMY over.

rina (the little girl) about taehyung: "he was joking around and taught me how to dance" "i was very comfortable with him" "V was very friendly and funny" "he's a very nice brother" pic.twitter.com/LL6RpJpbSA — ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || kinda ia (@vantaeflakes) March 3, 2020

Suga's suffering:

Suga explained his experience of working with children in his solo shot when he confessed that he was freezing. Yoongi admitted he did not anticipate the dropping temperatures. He had packed keeping LA in mind and now, he's "suffering".

RM's special series:

Taking viewers to the BTS of the shot when the group unites, RM lifts his hand in the air before he turns to the camera and asks, "What did you play?" before he declares, "Rock Paper Scissors with Namjoon" and adds he that the series will continue.

BTS goes from "ON" to "OFF":

Given the week-long shoot, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, V and Jungkook were bound to drop dead at the end of the shoot. The moment the director announced wrap, the Bangtan Boys cheered and RM declared, "Now we're OFF!"

Check out the video below:

What was your favourite moment from the making? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

