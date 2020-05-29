BTS roll out jam packed schedule for FESTA 2020; To include a new song & We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV?

We're just a few days away from FESTA 2020's commencement and BTS has finally rolled out the upcoming schedule. Read below to find out what's all in store for ARMY next month.

When RM had shared how frustrated he was with the cancellation of Map of the Soul Tour, ARMY all around the world could relate to that feeling. Since the quarantine months, BTS has been doing everything in their power to let their fans know that they are not alone. From Bang Bang Con to Break The Silence, the septet still manages to entertain us no matter what. We're entering June soon and ARMY knows what that means; FESTA 2020! And we've finally got our hands on the jam-packed schedule for the events leading up to BTS' seventh anniversary.

The festivities begin from June 1, where BTS will host the opening ceremony. June 2 will be followed up with BTS 7th Anniversary Family Portrait while June 3 will have Choreography Video 1. June 4 will unveil BTS Photo Collection 19/20 while June 5 has got ARMY excited because a mysterious project titled Still With You will be unveiled. Whether it will be an OT7 song or someone's solo song is yet to be known. June 6 will see a tiny break as BTS are a part of Michelle Obama's virtual graduation ceremony, Dear Class of 2020. June 7 will be all about 2020 BTS Profile 1 while June 8 will unveil Choreography Video 2.

June 6 will also be exciting as we get the Answer: BTS 3 Units, meaning the units chosen for the BTS' Birthday Party. 2020 BTS Profile 2 will be shared on June 10 while a mysterious Map of the Song: 7 will be out on June 11, 2020. June 12 might be an emotional one for ARMY as We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal will mostly be getting a music video. And finally, to cap it off, June 13, which is BTS' 7th anniversary, there will be the annual Bangtan Saengpa or Bangtan Birthday Party.

Check out the full schedule of BTS' FESTA 2020 below:

Could June 2020 get here any sooner?!

ALSO READ: Bang Bang Con The Live: BTS announces online concert; To perform songs from Map of the Soul: 7?

Are you excited for FESTA 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×