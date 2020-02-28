BTS’s 'ON' music video breaks record by becoming the most viewed premiere in YouTube history; Details Inside

Thanks to their massive fan base, BTS’s ON music video has become the most viewed premiere in YouTube history. Read on to know more.

Yet another record-breaking moment for BTS! The K-Pop band finally released the much-anticipated music video of their hit latest track ON. Thanks to their ARMY, it was the biggest premiere in YouTube’s history. It has been just hours since the band dropped the music video on YouTube and it has already started breaking records. According to Variety, about 1.54 million viewers tuned in to watch the premiere on February 27, 2020.

BTS have released two videos for “ON” this month, the first one titled Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima came out with their latest album Map of the Soul: 7 and the second one was the official music video. The six-minute-long music video features the K-Pop band in a dystopian world where people quietly struggle for freedom. The video pays a tribute to their journey in the music industry. Follows them through their struggles and eventually featuring them performing as stars.

Check out the music video here:

The video already has 46.5 million views and it hasn’t even completed 24 hours on YouTube yet. The band’s smashing hit track Boy with Luv, featuring Halsey, currently holds the 24-hour YouTube debut record for collecting whopping 74.6 million views. This is not the first record ON has broken since it was released. According to a report by Soompi, ON broke Boy With luv’s record by getting 10 million views in just 65 minutes. Halsey’s song, on the other hand, took about 3 hours to achieve that number.

ALSO READ: BTS ON Music Video: K Pop band ventures into dystopian world for an epic MV; ARMY begins decoding it

Read More