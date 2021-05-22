BTS says being a part of Friends Reunion 'feels like a dream'; RM and Suga REVEAL their favourite characters

Ahead of the much-awaited Friends Reunion on May 27, BTS leader RM shared his thoughts on the septet being a part of the festivities as guest stars.

We're counting down the days for the highly anticipated Friends Reunion which brings back the beloved six cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schimmer under the same roof to Friends' iconic Stage 24 soundstage at Warner Bros. Studios, Los Angeles. Along with the original cast, Friends Reunion will also feature a bevvy of guest appearances.

Amongst the guest stars to make their presence felt during Friends Reunion is South Korean group and global superstars BTS. ARMY is already aware of the fact that Bangtan leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is a huge fan of Friends and credits the iconic sitcom in aiding him while learning English. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, RM shed light on the same while gushing about what a dream come true it was for the septet and himself. "That's so true! Ross, Chandler, Monica, they were my English teachers, actually, in the States, so..." Namjoon shared.

"So excited about this and for me, it almost feels like a dream to be a part of such a... it's a legend, right? So, now I feel like I actually became friends with the 'Friends,'" Joonie added. When asked if BTS got to speak with the Friends cast, RM admitted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn't, but he hopes that they will someday.

As for their personal favourite characters, RM first picked Chandler Bing (Perry) before quipping that it's actually hard to pick one. On the other hand, Suga picked Monica Geller (Cox).

Thanks to BTS' inclusion, could we BE MORE excited for Friends Reunion!

Friends Reunion will premiere on May 27 with Lady Gaga, David Beckham and Justin Bieber as other guest stars amongst many.

Meanwhile, BTS dropped their sizzling track Butter yesterday, i.e. May 21, and since then the delectable MV has already crossed 100 million views even before the 24-hour mark while the hit single topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 101 countries including India, the US, the UK and Japan.

