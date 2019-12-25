BTS at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019: From Jungkook's bond with the little girl to his dance, K Pop singer wins ARMY

BTS performed at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 today, December 25. While the whole opening Christmas theme performance was a huge hit among fans, a few moments featuring Jungkook won the ARMY over.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: December 25, 2019 04:06 pm
BTS at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019: From Jungkook's bond with the little girl to his dance, K Pop singer wins ARMYBTS at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019: From Jungkook's bond with the little girl to his dance, K Pop singer wins ARMY
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It finally feels like Christmas and we have to thank BTS for it. The popular K-Pop band is all set to end the year with a bang in New York next week, However, before they join several international stars to do so, the renowned South Korean pop band brought the Christmas spirit at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. The annual K-Pop musical event sees several K-Pop stars come together to deliver a great night for fans. And BTS kicked it off on a memorable note. 

Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope came together to pick out the best Christmas carols and set the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 on fire. From Silent Nights to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, the band of boys took the spirit a notch higher. While the performance has already broken the internet, there are a few moments from BTS' performances at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 that have left BTS ARMY begging for more. 

BTS took some help from a little girl to make their performance a little more adorable. It is the band's bond with the little girl that has left fans weak on their knees. The evening saw Jungkook bond with the little girl on stage during their performance. The singer's concern for the little munchkin left fans gushing. Not only was the little girl's bond with Jungkook made fans scream, Jimin carrying the adorable little munchkin left fans wanting to switch places with her. 

Meanwhile, another clip of Jungkook dancing in the backstage during the Jingle Bell Rock performance left the fans rolling on the floor and laughing. Check out the moments below: 

What was your favourite moment from SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: BTS Jungkook's 'Bad Guy' dance video BEATS World Record Egg for most retweeted tweet of 2019, thanks to ARMY

Credits :TwitterGetty Images

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement