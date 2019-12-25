BTS at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019: From Jungkook's bond with the little girl to his dance, K Pop singer wins ARMY

BTS performed at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 today, December 25. While the whole opening Christmas theme performance was a huge hit among fans, a few moments featuring Jungkook won the ARMY over.

It finally feels like Christmas and we have to thank BTS for it. The popular K-Pop band is all set to end the year with a bang in New York next week, However, before they join several international stars to do so, the renowned South Korean pop band brought the Christmas spirit at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019. The annual K-Pop musical event sees several K-Pop stars come together to deliver a great night for fans. And BTS kicked it off on a memorable note.

Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope came together to pick out the best Christmas carols and set the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 on fire. From Silent Nights to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, the band of boys took the spirit a notch higher. While the performance has already broken the internet, there are a few moments from BTS' performances at SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 that have left BTS ARMY begging for more.

BTS took some help from a little girl to make their performance a little more adorable. It is the band's bond with the little girl that has left fans weak on their knees. The evening saw Jungkook bond with the little girl on stage during their performance. The singer's concern for the little munchkin left fans gushing. Not only was the little girl's bond with Jungkook made fans scream, Jimin carrying the adorable little munchkin left fans wanting to switch places with her.

Meanwhile, another clip of Jungkook dancing in the backstage during the Jingle Bell Rock performance left the fans rolling on the floor and laughing. Check out the moments below:

Look how gentle jungkook while fixing the little girls hair im completely shattered #BTSatGayoDaejunpic.twitter.com/2SMoC599Pz — SISMARZS sensay (@minbaepsay) December 25, 2019

I GUESS WE CAN ALL COLLECTIVELY AGREE THAT JEON JUNGKOOK WOULD BE THE BEST FATHER IN THE FUTURE #BTSatGayoDaejun

pic.twitter.com/KorS6qZmXc — sel | happy holidays! (@manggaeddeoks) December 25, 2019

jungkook holding the little girl’s hand and walking with her is a new level of devastation,, this is peak dad behavior pic.twitter.com/iJOyXDFQh1#BTSatGayoDaejun #SBSGayoDaejun2019 — jungkook (@kooktoday) December 25, 2019

jungkook kept holding the little girl's hand even after they finished performing, he's so cute pls #SBSGayoDaejun2019#ChristmaswithBTS#BTSatGayoDaejunpic.twitter.com/XBlvocjw6D — Sei (@btsinpics) December 25, 2019

What was your favourite moment from SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

