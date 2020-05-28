  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS shares cryptic teaser for FESTA 2020 promising a new journey; ARMY thinks it relates to The Little Prince

BTS has started rolling out FESTA 2020 with a cryptic teaser for ARMY, promising a new journey. Many have decoded the teaser to be related to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella, The Little Prince. Read below for more details.
20779 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 09:03 am
BTS celebrate their seventh anniversary on June 13, 2020.BTS celebrate their seventh anniversary on June 13, 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was on June 13, 2013, when seven charismatic individuals - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - debuted as Bangtan Sonyeondan and our life was never the same again. For ARMY, BTS is almost like a part and parcel of their everyday activities as the K-pop band's fandom is spread across the world and is in the millions range. Hence, the septet does everything in their power to make ARMY happy, even if it's in the quarantine period.

June of every year begins a major celebration for ARMY as BTS kickstart their anniversary celebrations. 2020 is going to be extra special as the septet completes seven years since its debut. Yesterday, fans were in for a pleasant surprise when a cryptic teaser for FESTA 2020 made its way on BTS' Big Hit Twitter handle. With the caption, "The New Journey to#2020BTSFESTA," the teaser enters the Magic Shop as ARMY are welcomed to seven horizontal silver and orange graphics with the latter covered in floral arrangements. Moreover, a tiny blue airplane is seen cutting through the graphics after which the creative logo for FESTA 2020 is shown. On Instagram, BTS captioned the video as, "Here is my secret. #2020BTSFESTA"

ARMY quickly started decoding the meaning behind the theme for FESTA 2020 and linked it to Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's novella, The Little Prince. Interestingly, the book was published in 1943, which marks 2020 as its 77th anniversary.

Check out the FESTA 2020 teaser below:

Check out ARMY reacting to the FESTA 2020 teaser below:

Are you excited for FESTA 2020? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Break The Silence: Jimin & Jungkook are hesitant to think about BTS retiring; RM has best advice for members

FESTA 2020 will have its schedule shortly released and will begin officially from June 1, 2020, and go on till mid-June. Every day, ARMY will be treated with new content, which could be songs, photos and videos. It will eventually culminate with the recently announced Bang Bang Con: The Live on June 14, 2020.

Credits :Twitter,Getty Images

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement