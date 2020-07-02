BTS: Shirtless Jungkook causes a frenzy and leaves ARMY thirsty as he gatecrashes Jin's selfies

BTS singer Jin posted a few pictures online which sees a shirtless Jungkook gatecrashing Seokjin's selfie moment and boy, the ARMY is freaking out.

Hello there dear BTS ARMY, we have yet another shirtless picture of Jungkook (well somewhat shirtless picture) and we have to thank Jin for it. It has been a crazy day for an ARMY member. First BTS singer V leaves ARMY emotional with the now-deleted tease of his upcoming music. The emotional song left stans begging Taehyung to release his new song, if not the whole mixtape, as soon as possible. Now, Jin decides to cause a frenzy online with the help of a shirtless Jungkook.

Okay, so here has happened: Seokjin casually logged into Twitter and decided to share three pictures on Twitter. The singer posed in a yellow hoodie in the first one. Pretty usual selfie, to be honest. But things heated up in the second and third. The two pictures see Jungkook gatecrash Jin's selfie. But it is not a casual gatecrashing, JK doesn't have a shirt on and boy, his arm muscles are full display. That boy is working out and how!

The Moon singer shared the pictures with the caption, "A Jungkookie who gets in the way because photos are being taken, and a Seokjinie who uploads those as they are." Check out the photos below:

사진 찍으니까 방해하는 정국이 그리고 그대로 올리는 석지니 pic.twitter.com/gOk8aM1HMc — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) July 2, 2020

Although it has hardly been a few minutes since the tweet was posted, fans have already had a meltdown courtesy Jungkook. "he gets in the way topless????????" a shocked fan asked. "IM GONNA F**KING SCREAM," another fan added. "But can we talk about those muscles?!!!! Jdjdjebejsndh," an ARMY member said.

Okay but I am not fine ... the biceps of Jk , the hug , the face of WWH ... just everything about these pictures pic.twitter.com/Nr3VI6ZZIm — Farah (@CosmosOfJoyHope) July 2, 2020

Who else opened the 2nd photo & gasped like a Victorian lady? — msbeatrice⁷ (@msbeatrice_81) July 2, 2020

JUNGKOOK CLINGING TO SEOKJIN...... HE IS JIN'S BABIE :((( pic.twitter.com/D8xZmVctGt — agz jungkook (@borahaejeonjk) July 2, 2020

What do you think of the photos? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :Twitter

