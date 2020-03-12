BTS singer J Hope plays peek a boo in these adorable photos; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

BTS singer J-Hope took to Twitter and shared a bunch of adorable photos of himself. The singer looked like he was playing peek-a-boo with the camera.

BTS singers have been spending some quality time at home lately. BTS leader RM recently spent time with the ARMY through a VLive recently. V also shared photos from his home, goofing around at home. Now J-Hope is bringing a smile on everyone's face with his recent photos. Hobi gave a sneak-peek into his home in the new photos. Hobi was seen playing with Kaws' figurative motifs in his room. The singer couldn't restrain himself from sharing pictures of himself playing with the new goodies.

The goodies are designed by American artist Brian Donnelly, who is known as Kaws professionally. Jung Ho-seok is seen lying on the floor and replicating the figure and then uncovers his face to look into the camera. The 26-year-old international singer was seen wearing a nightsuit in the pictures. He shared the photos on Twitter with the caption. "Thanks KAWS X_X #EXPANDEDHOLIDAY".

The adorable photos left fans hugging their photos. "How come Jhope pictures with Kaws are all TOOOOOO CUTEEE," wondered a fan. "Too much cuteness, can’t handle it," added another fan.

Check out the photos below:

The band has had a few cancelled concerts due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier this week, Namjoon confessed that he was frustrated that the ARMY couldn't make it to the recent promotional activities. In the recent VLive, he confessed, "At times when I was at home these past two weeks, I would feel so much anger building up like I was going crazy. All of the sudden, I’d start yelling and feel so much anger, because I was feeling dejected. I was upset. I was upset, and I felt like there wasn’t much we could do realistically."

Namjoon is being optimistic about the future. "But we must keep moving forward. What else can we do? We have to keep moving forward, and I believe that if many in Korea wait, there will be good news."

