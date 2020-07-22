BTS singer Jimin IMPRESSES Zootopia co director with his Judy Hopps impression: When can we work together?!

Not only the ARMY but BTS singer Jimin also has Zootopia co-director Jared Bus bowing down to him. The director is so impressed that he has offered him to work with him.

If you missed the recent episode of Run BTS, the Bangtan Boys came together to experiment with their voices. They gave their singing a quick break and tried voice acting. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dubbed a few scenes from The Lion King, Toy Story, and Zootopia on the episode. ChimChim joined fellow BTS members Seokjin, Kookie and Hobi to enact the scene where Nick and Judy visit the Department of Mammal Vehicles to run a license plate.

Mochi voiced for Judy while the Moon singer dubbed for Nick, JK lent his voice to Flash and Hoseok stood behind the microphone for Priscilla. While the ARMY loved every member's effort, Zootopia co-director and co-screenwriter Jared Bus was blown away by Jimin's portrayal of a frustrated Judy in the scene. After an ARMY member directed the filmmaker's attention towards the clip from Run BTS, the filmmaker reached out to the BTS member and admitted he was impressed by his work. and Big Hit Entertainment with a proposal.

"I am super... impressed... with you... Jimin... your Judy... reads are... perfect. When can we... work together?! @bts_bighit @bts_twt," he tweeted. He also shared a picture of the Zootopia toys and made the heart gesture to show his love towards the band and the fandom. Check out the tweet below:

It would be awesome to see the "voice actor" tag added to Jimin's resume. Don't you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Also, while you are there, let us also know your favourite moment from the Run BTS episode 109. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

