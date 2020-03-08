BTS singer Jimin reveals his FAVOURITE hair colour after Mochi adorably forgets his age; Watch Video

Jimin has sported several hair colours in the past. However, the BTS singer reveals his favourite hair colour. Find out Baby Mochi's pick in the video below.

It is no secret that Jimin loves experimenting with his hair colours. The BTS singer has sported different coloured tresses. This includes black, orange and caramel brown. While fans have their favourites, Mochi recently revealed his favourite. The singer took part in the Bangtan TV's 7-second Interview where Chim Chim, along with RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga, was asked various questions and was expected to answer in seven seconds. Among the many questions, Jimin was asked about his hair colour as well.

At first, Jimin confessed it was difficult to choose (we know how it feels Mochi). Jimin eventually chose the colour he is currently sporting. The 26-year-old singer sports a shade of blue coloured hairdo. He coloured his hair just a few weeks before BTS' new album Map of the Soul: 7 released. The new colour was seen in the ON video as well as the Map of the Soul: 7 concept photos.

Jimin's confession comes a few moments after he forgot his age. The singers were asked to introduce themselves in the video. When it was Jimin's turn, he revealed his name and went blank for a moment as he revealed his age. Apart from Jimin's favourite colour, the video also sees the Bangtan Boys revealing their favourite moment from the "ON" video, their favourite song from the album and the reactions they are expecting from the ARMY.

