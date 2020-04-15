BTS singer Jin finds his biggest cheerleader in J Hope during 2019 MMA performance practice session

Bangtan TV dropped the behind-the-scenes of BTS' 2019 Melon Music Awards performance practice session. While J-Hope doubled up as Jin's cheerleader, V was particular the performance was perfect.

Although the ARMY constantly supports BTS in their endeavors, the Bangtan Boys also don't miss an opportunity to shower their fellow members with love. This includes during practice sessions. A new Bangtan Bomb video stands as proof of it. Bangtan TV released a behind-the-scenes video of BTS practicing for the 2019 Melon Music Awards. The jaw-dropping performance that broke the internet was the result of hard work and determination by each member, and some cheerleading. In the video, the band members were seen cheering each other to help enhance their performance.

The biggest cheerleader of the group was J-Hope. Hobi screamed out Jin's name like the ARMY would in the arena to cheer Kim Seok-jin. The Worldwide Handsome was practicing his solo act when J-Hope shouted his name. While Hobi was full of joy, V was busy making sure every shot was right. Taehyung was seen holding on the camera and meticulously checking every frame. He was surrounded by Hobi, Jin and Jungkook.

The video also revealed the Sweet Night hitmaker made some contributions to the choreography. While he spun from one side of the table to another, Suga poked fun at him. However, the BTS successfully gave us the chills with their Dionysus arrangement, reminding us how they set the MMA stage on fire with the final output.

Check out the video below:

The new video comes hours after BTS dropped their 100th episode of Run BTS. The milestone episode, divided into three parts, saw the boys play a few games including badminton with rackets, frying pan and potlid. They also played a game of foot volleyball which saw Namjoon fail oh-so-epically.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×