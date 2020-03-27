BTS singer Jin gifts Memorist actor Yoo Seung Ho a coffee truck; K Drama star pens a sweet thank you note

BTS singer Jin sent Memorist Yoo Seungho a coffee truck on the sets of his show. The actor took to Instagram and shared photos to thank the singer.

Over the past few weeks, BTS singer V and Park Seo Joon's friendship has been making the headlines. The Taehyung penned and crooned the song Sweet Night for Joon's show Itaewon Class. Now, another Bangtan Boy's friendship with a K-Drama star is making the headlines. As per the Korean media, BTS singer Jin is harbouring a special friendship with Yoo Seungho. The actor is the face of the Korean show, Memorist. The actor took to Instagram to gush about the gift.

As seen in the photos, the Worldwide Handsome arranged for a blue truck. The truck made its way on the sets of the show with a large banner. The banner reads, "World star BTS’s Jin dedicates this to the great actor Yoo Seung Ho," as reported by Soompi. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Yoo Seung Ho wrote, “To world star Jin, I’ll enjoy the coffee. From great actor Yoo Seung Ho.”

A source from the show told TV Report, the cast was surprised for they weren't aware of their friendship. "We were surprised between the unexpected friendship between the two, which hasn’t been made public before. However, we are also very grateful for the World Star’s coffee gift support, and both the actors and the staff were able to gain strength and were able to film more happily," the source revealed, Koreaboo reported.

Like the cast, several fans of both the stars too have expressed their surprise on social media. Check out a few reactions below:

Me too.. when did they knew each other? — Luv⁷nee (@luv1nee) March 27, 2020

I didn’t know they were friends — sanjida (@BTSMASHALLAH) March 27, 2020

Tae is friends with Park Seojoon/Choi Wooshik/Park Hyungsik. Hobi is friends with Jung Haein. Jin is friends with Yoo Seungho. Jungkook is friends with Yeo Jingoo. Nice nice — bora⁷ (@modooborahae) March 27, 2020

"Dedicating To Great actor, Yoo Seungho from World star Jin, BTS" This kind of friendship tht no one ever expect i love him pic.twitter.com/fWuawNfx4x — namujinpd⁷ (@SE0KRJlN) March 27, 2020

Bangtan keep surprised me with their relation — Hanam⁷ (@Hanam951) March 27, 2020

Don't be surprised if maybe next time we will see Brad Pitt post pictures with jin — MoonJin (@SEOKJIN92885355) March 27, 2020

What do you think of Jin and Yoo Seungho's friendship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS singer Jin hurts his knuckles while goofing around with Jungkook; Watch Video

Credits :InstagramSoompiKoreaboo

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More