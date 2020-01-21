BTS singer Jin has not been invited to his friend Lee Yi Kyung's movie premieres for THIS heartwarming reason

BTS singer Jin and South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung go back a long way. However, Lee Yi Kyung revealed he has not invited the BTS member to the movie premieres.

It is no secret that BTS singer Jin and South Korean actor Lee Yi Kyung are friends. Jin and Kyung met in acting school and have been friends ever since. Despite their friendship, Lee Yi Kyun recently revealed he does not invite the BTS singer to the premieres of his movies. The Korean actor, who will soon be seen in Hitman: Agent Jun, has now revealed he doesn't invite the K-Pop singer. Before you jump the conclusion and presume things, Kyung has revealed the reason he doesn't invite him and it is as sweet as it could get.

As per a Soompi report, the actor told the Korean press that he doesn't invite Jin because he understands that he is always touring and it would be difficult for him to make time for his premieres. "I am aware that BTS’s schedules are packed until next year," he explained. He adds that he doesn't want to put the singer in a spot where he cannot deny so he doesn't make the offer in the first place. Thus, sparing him the embarrassment.

"[Jin] is too kind, so I don’t invite him because I’m worried he won’t be able to reject [even though he’s busy]," he said. "If he happens to have free time, he probably needs rest, but he might feel pressure if I invite him, so I don’t contact him on purpose," Kyung added.

What a great friendship!

A few days ago, Kyung spoke about his friendship with Jin on MBC’s Radio Star. He recalled that during Mnet Awards 2018, Jin reached out to Kyung in the backstage. “I came off stage and Jin was running back behind the stage towards me," he said. "He still remembered me. I was grateful for that, because I know it’s not an easy thing," he added.

