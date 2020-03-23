BTS singer Jin hurts his knuckles while goofing around with Jungkook; Watch Video

BTS singer Jin and Jungkook were goofing around with a squeaky hammer when Worldwide Handsome hurt himself. Watch the hilarious video below.

Oh Jin, you goofy tall man! The BTS singer was recently indulging in some play with Jungkook when the Worldwide Handsome hurt his hand. The Bangtan Boy and his bandmate seem to have gotten a break from their photoshoot when they came across a squeaky hammer. With RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Suga MIA, Kookie and Jin decided to indulge in a game of boxing with the toy hammer. The two handsome singers were dressed to kill while they enjoyed like teenage boys.

Jungkook held the hammer for Jin while the latter began punching the prop. While the squeak filled up the studio, there came a point when Jin hurts his knuckle. As he complained about the pain, Kookie began punching the hammer with his bunny smile. Soon, Jin pulled the prop away from the singer and chased him to punch the hammer. While the banter turns hilarious, Jungkook doesn't give in.

Check out Jin and Jungkook's hilarious video below:

The adorable video comes hours after BTS released a special message of hope. The members united to urge their fans to stay strong. In the video, the band admitted that they love and miss the ARMY. Watching those empty seats at concerts and shows has helped them realise the time they spend with the ARMY is truly precious.

