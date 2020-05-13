  1. Home
BTS singer Jin to work on Memorist OST? Actor Yoo Seung Ho wishes Seokjinie sings a song for his K drama

It was recently revealed that BTS singer Jin and Memorist actor Yoo Seung Ho are close friends. The actor has now revealed he jokingly requested Seokjinie to croon an OST for his show.
173253 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 12:03 am
BTS singer Jin to work on Memorist OST? Actor Yoo Seung Ho wishes Seokjinie sings a song for his K drama
Earlier this year, BTS singer V stepped up to croon a soothing track for his friend Park Seo Joon's popular Korean drama show Itaewon Class. The singer sang Sweet Night for the show and it went on to shatter several records. It seems like Taehyung's fellow BTS member Jin is prompted to follow his footsteps and sing a song for his friend Yoo Seung Ho's show Memorist. Until a few weeks ago, the ARMY wasn't even aware that BTS singer Jin was friends with actor Yoo Seung Ho. 

Their friendship made the headlines when Seokjin sent a coffee truck on the sets of his friend's show Memorist. While the actor shared a picture of the van and thanked the singer for his heartwarming gesture, Seung Ho has now opened up about his wish to hear the Worldwide Handsome sing an OST for the show. As reported by Wowkeren, the actor confessed he has jokingly asked the singer to sing an OST for the show. While he hasn't revealed if the singer has obliged, it wouldn't be the first time Jin would sing a song for a K-Drama. He joined Taehyung to sing an OST for Hwarang. 

Apart from the request, Seung Ho also revealed he and Jin became friends when the actor was off on a personal endeavor. The two, along with South Korean model Kwon Hyun Bin, are good friends. The actor revealed the trio share a good personality which led to the close bond they share now. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

월드스타 진님. 커피 잘 마시겠습니다. 대배우 유승호 올림 :)

A post shared by 유명월 (@dandyoo93) on

Would you want Kim Seok-jin to sing a song for Memorist? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Wowkeren.com

Anonymous 1 day ago

I want it.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes we want to hear kim seokjin voice

Anonymous 1 day ago

I want to hear kim seokjin voice and eagerly waiting for his song

Anonymous 1 day ago

yes please..let bts jin sing the ost..

Anonymous 1 day ago

If jin sing a song for yoo seung ho's drama that's really good news for all of us.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Kim seokjin ❤️ ❤️

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes I'll love it. The show memorist was an awesome k drama with a great story. I already love one of its ost and I I'll love this one also.

Anonymous 1 day ago

yes I love it

Anonymous 2 days ago

I love Yoo seung hoo & Jin

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me: Y E S

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jaaaaa

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kim taehyung

