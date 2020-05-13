BTS singer Jin to work on Memorist OST? Actor Yoo Seung Ho wishes Seokjinie sings a song for his K drama

It was recently revealed that BTS singer Jin and Memorist actor Yoo Seung Ho are close friends. The actor has now revealed he jokingly requested Seokjinie to croon an OST for his show.

Earlier this year, BTS singer V stepped up to croon a soothing track for his friend Park Seo Joon's popular Korean drama show Itaewon Class. The singer sang Sweet Night for the show and it went on to shatter several records. It seems like Taehyung's fellow BTS member Jin is prompted to follow his footsteps and sing a song for his friend Yoo Seung Ho's show Memorist. Until a few weeks ago, the ARMY wasn't even aware that BTS singer Jin was friends with actor Yoo Seung Ho.

Their friendship made the headlines when Seokjin sent a coffee truck on the sets of his friend's show Memorist. While the actor shared a picture of the van and thanked the singer for his heartwarming gesture, Seung Ho has now opened up about his wish to hear the Worldwide Handsome sing an OST for the show. As reported by Wowkeren, the actor confessed he has jokingly asked the singer to sing an OST for the show. While he hasn't revealed if the singer has obliged, it wouldn't be the first time Jin would sing a song for a K-Drama. He joined Taehyung to sing an OST for Hwarang.

Apart from the request, Seung Ho also revealed he and Jin became friends when the actor was off on a personal endeavor. The two, along with South Korean model Kwon Hyun Bin, are good friends. The actor revealed the trio share a good personality which led to the close bond they share now.

Would you want Kim Seok-jin to sing a song for Memorist? Let us know in the comments below.

