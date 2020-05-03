BTS singer Jungkook covers 'Never Not' & it fetches over 1 million views on Twitter in 10 minutes

BTS singer Jungkook shared a video of his version of Lauv's 'Never Not' and received 1 million views on Twitter in 10 minutes.

K-pop group BTS never fails to surprise fans! Even during the lockdown, the band of seven is keeping the audience entertained with their music. Recently, BTS singer Jungkook took to their official Twitter handle and posting a video of himself showing off his incredible vocal range. Jungkook covered Lauv's hit song Never Not and shared the video on Twitter. The 22-year-old Korean singer recorded the video at his home to cheer up his fans during the lockdown.

Jungkook shared the video on BTS' official Twitter handle a few hours ago and broke yet another record. His 'Never Not' cover post on Twitter not only became the first tweet of the band with over 400K comments but also fetched him 1 million views in 10 minutes. Dressed in cool casuals, Jungkook sang his heart out and recorded a video of himself to treat his fans with some soulful music on the weekend. Jungkook ended the video on a playful note as he put the camera off towards the end of the song.

Check it out:

Jungkook’s heartfelt rendition of Lauv's 'Never Not' was definitely a super hit. This is not the first time that BTS and Lauv have joined forces. BTS has previously collaborated with Lauv on a special remix of their B-side 'Make It Right'. BTS members Jungkook and Jimin have also made a special appearance in Lauv's song Who in his new album 'How I'm Feeling' that released a month ago.

