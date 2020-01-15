BTS singer Jungkook covers 'Perhaps That Was Love' dedicated to his father and the ARMY is weeping

BTS singer Jungkook shares the cover of "Perhaps That Was Love" and dedicated it to his father. Kookie shared the video on Twitter and left the ARMY emotional.

He might be busy with the activities surrounding Maps of the Soul: 7, Jungkook took some time out to send the ARMY into a frenzy. After BTS' global Connect BTS project announcement, Kookie took over the Weverse platform for a hilarious interaction seeking recommendations for a song to cover. Jungkook, along with V, hosted a hilarious chat on the social media platform before he hinted he was in the mood to cover a song. Soon after the interaction, Jungkook dropped the cover of Perhaps That Was Love.

For those wondering, the song is reportedly a classic Korean ballad titled Perhaps That Was Love, also known as Probably That Is sung by Choi Yong Joon. The song was released in 1989. The singer released the song on BTS' Twitter account instead of the Weverse and took fans by surprise. The song was dedicated to his biggest fan: his father. "A song my father likes," Jungkook wrote, as he revealed his choice of song and posted it eventually. He also revealed he just covered it and will be posting it soon. The song released on the wee hours of January 15 (in South Korea) and it led the ARMY getting emotional.

The clip did not feature Jungkook's face but, to be honest, it did not matter. His voice was enough against the black screen was perfect and before you know it, the video had over 1 million views within half an hour of its release.

The song left fans weeping. Check out a few reactions below:

jungkook's beautiful voice I'm crying — imane (@kthmidas) January 14, 2020

Jungkook sang this song that his father loves for ARMYs. Thank you Kookie for this unexpected but such a beautiful gift Now on repeat cause I missed Jungkook’s voice so much @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ivh9MfLXoN — 눈부신 꾸기 (@JK_Glitters) January 14, 2020

it’s 5am in korea, and you just uploaded a video of yourself singing a song your dad likes... booii, you’re such a lovely son :((pic.twitter.com/kGqB76U9xI — (@SebihaDaglar) January 14, 2020

currently in bed like pic.twitter.com/vmY6YPqUzP — gigi (@anxietae) January 14, 2020

i think jungkook deserves everything. like, everything. the world and all — (@barbiefobia) January 14, 2020

“Perhaps that was love.

A memory that comes to me faintly

Only now I get to read your mind

Me that was shone through your eyes... Jungkook-ah!!! — 눈부신 꾸기 (@JK_Glitters) January 14, 2020

What was your reaction to the song? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

