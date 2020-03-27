BTS singer Jungkook goes shirtless and leaves ARMY thirsty with his bareback; Watch Video

BTS singer Jungkook just showed his bareback and the ARMY lost their mind. Fans took to Twitter and dropped thirsty comments about shirtless Kookie.

Thursday was one helluva day for the BTS ARMY. At first, BTS singer V took to Weverse to share a slew of goofy selfies. Then Jimin hosted a VLive, which also saw a cameo by RM, and a behind-the-scenes Run BTS video was released. While earlier two events left the fans gushing, the behind-the-scenes video left fans thirsty. The now-viral clip sees Jungkook along with his band members Namjoon, Mochi, Jin, Taehyung, J-Hope and Suga. The K-Pop band was engrossed in a task when Jungkook is seen taking off his shirt.

Kookie removed his shirt to change into another set of clothes before he could join the team for the task. The moment, which wasn't a part of the Run BTS episode, has driven fans crazy. Fans cannot stop mesmerising the singer's gorgeous back. "so jungkook’s really out there living with the sharpest jaw, hourglass body aka strong muscular well-shaped back, big biceps, tiny waist, big strong thighs, veiny arms AND his heart is big af too?? .... phew," wrote a fan.

"THEY DID NOT COVER JUNGKOOK'S BARE BACK AND IT'S NOW KILLING ARMYS... JUNGKOOK BIASED ARE WE OKAY?????" an excited BTS AMRY member asked. "Don't you think that Jungkook's back is beautiful? His back muscles are so well shaped," observed another fan.

Check out a few more reactions below:

OK BUT HIS BODY LOOKS SO BEAUTIFUL

IT LOOKS SO SOFT AND DELICATE AND STRONG — (@rednpurpleheart) March 26, 2020

cause of death: jungkook’s back pic.twitter.com/79ZdCi95Oz — g⁷ tenna day (@kootease) March 26, 2020

Jungkook doesn't only have a perfect back's muscles but fantastic skin as well pic.twitter.com/K9Aoixq3Ks — (@MytimesJK) March 26, 2020

who tf needs Justin Timberlake when Jungkook is bringing sexy back pic.twitter.com/HUhAaFBUDI — b ⁷(@mygukks) March 26, 2020

Did your heart skip a beat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile, BTS announced that they are rescheduling their Map of the Soul tour dates for North America. Their decision to change dates comes amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Read about it here: After cancelling Seoul concerts, BTS reschedules Map of the Soul Tour in North America due to COVID 19 scare

