BTS singer Jungkook looks adorable as he poses with YouTuber Yan; Is the Bangtan Boy taking English classes

BTS Jungkook crossed paths with renowned English teacher and YouTuber Yan. The duo posed for a few pictures.

BTS has been busy with the Bang Bang Con. The concerts are set to take place this weekend. The Bangtan Boys are sharing photos on social media to hype up the ARMY for the concert. While the photos are giving us a glimpse of the boys, YouTuber Yan has shared a couple of photos of Jungkook. The YouTuber took to Instagram and shared a few selfies he took with Kookie. The BTS singer is seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, going unrecognised by the YouTuber.

The Euphoria singer donned a hat to enhance his disguise. Yan shared the photos with the confession, "I wasn’t sure since he was wearing a hat.. @BTS_twt Jungkooknim." He gushed about the singer as well. "I think he’s one of the most humble world-class. My hands were sweating when I was posting. Behind story to be updated on my YouTube soon," he added, as per a fan translation.

It is to note that Yan is a popular English teacher as well. The photos have left everyone asking if Jungkook is using the downtime to learn English. While we join the ARMY to decode the story behind the photos, you check out the pictures below:

What do you think Yan and Jungkook were up to? Let us know your speculation in the comments below.

Jungkook will be joining RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Suga and the BTS ARMY for Bang Bang Con. The concert weekend kicks off on April 18 and will include BTS 3rd Muster, BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode ll The Red Bullet (2014 Memories), BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself' Seoul.

