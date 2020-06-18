BTS singer Jungkook made an unusual friend on sets of Suga’s Daechwita to prove he could get along with anyone

BTS singer Jungkook played a cameo in the music video of Suga’s Daechwita. An onlooker from the sets has revealed JK made an unusual friend on the sets.

BTS singer Jungkook had a cameo in Suga aka Agust D's Daechwita. Kookie was seen getting into a staged fight with fellow BTS member Jin in the first half of the song. The hilarious cameo became the talk of the town. The ARMY couldn't stop replaying the belly laugh moment. The making video shared by Big Hit Entertainment revealed that the singers had planned an alternative cameo where the duo joined Yoongi in a choreography. Now a new behind-the-scene moment revolving JK is making the headlines.

As reported by Koreaboo, Kookie made an unusual friend on sets of the music video filming. An onlooker present on the sets revealed that Kookie became friends with a chicken present on the sets. The person mentioned that JK seemed to like animals and explained that the Still With You crooner would find his way to the chicken between break while filming and sweetly pat its head. "He even showered it with compliments of how cute it was," the international report states.

The Bangtan Boy reportedly stayed by the poultry animal's side all through the time that he was on the sets. The incident is heartwarming yet funny especially since fans have seen the singer trying to get into a hilarious fight with a chicken once and imitating him, which left the ARMY in splits.

Talking about their cameo in the video, Jungkook said, "We here as backgrounds. Don’t think of us as BTS, we are Kim Seokjin, actor and Jeon Jungkook, actor." Seokjin added, "Yoongi begged us to be in this. He was like, 'Please be in it. Please just once.'"

Watch the video of the making here:

