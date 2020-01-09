BTS singer Jungkook showers Justin Bieber and his song Yummy with love & the ARMY is not impressed

BTS singer Jungkook has long been a fan of Justin Bieber. The K-Pop singer took to Twitter to share his reaction to the Canadian singer's Yummy.

It is no secret that BTS singer Jungkook is a huge fan of Justin Bieber. Fans have seen the K-Pop singer cover Justin's songs in the past. Last year, the ARMY went crazy when Justin took to Twitter to wish Kookie on his birthday. So, when the Canadian singer dropped his new song Yummy, Jungkook was bound to listen to it. The 22-year-old singer took to BTS' official Twitter handle to share his thoughts on Justin's new song released earlier this week.

Kookie shared the YouTube link of the song and shared his reaction with two emojis. He posted a thumbs up and a red heart emoji to reveal he gives his seal of approval and showers the song with love. While this is bound to leave Justin smiling, the ARMY was not impressed. Fans took to the Twitter thread to question Jungkook if Bieber asked him to post the tweet.

"Did bieber text u to tweet this???!!!" asked a fan. "this the first time i’m not gonna like a tweet from y’all," added another disappointed JK fan. "Even my love for you won't make me click that," added another fan.

Check out a few more reactions below:

STILL LOVE THE CRAP OUT OF YOU I HOPE YOU’RE EATING WELL AND TAKING CARE OF YOURSELF — Aurelia MOTS:7 coming (@AureliaOT7) January 9, 2020

This might be the first time I find myself hesitating to RT — bora (@modooborahae) January 9, 2020

jk ur the love of my life but im sorry im not clicking that — cherry (@lgbtseokie) January 9, 2020

While the tweet has led to all kinds of reactions, there are also a few fans who are hoping that the tweet hints at a possible collaboration between the two. The hope about their collaboration comes months after Justin sparked the possibilities of collaborating with Jungkook when he wished him on his birthday in August.

What do you think of Jungkook's tweet raving Justin's Yummy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

