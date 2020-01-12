BTS singer Jungkook, Suga reveal SEVERAL clues about K Pop band's Map of the Soul: 7 Connect BTS plans

BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter to share a selfie with the ARMY. The K-Pop band member posed against the map filled with landmarks from "Connect, BTS" locations.

Earlier this week, BTS announced its comeback plan. The K-Pop band shared an elaborate plan revealing the comeback trailer, the first single and the album details. As part of their comeback plan, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope revealed they will be hosting a Connect BTS in a few cities. The cities include London, Berlin, Seoul, New York City and Buenos Aires. The band recently dropped their comeback trailer titled Interlude: Shadow featuring Suga but has been tight-lipped about their future plans.

However, Jungkook and Suga might have spilled some beans about BTS' Connect plan. The singers took to Twitter and shared a selfie respectively. The pictures featured his adorable face and a map in the background. Kookie shared the picture with the caption, "For ARMY #CONNECT_BTS." Yoongi shared the picture with the caption, "CONNECT ! #CONNECT_BTS."

The pictures featured international landmarks from each city BTS is set to visit in the coming few weeks. The landmarks include the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, NYC Street, and Seoul Tower. They also included popular art exhibitions in numerous cities. The picture board had white and red threads placed on them.

Fans believe that the locations connected via the red thread would be the main venues. A few also believe that the red and white threads hint that BTS is visiting these cities (and probably more) in two phases and these two colours help the band identify the difference.

BTS, Map of the Soul: 7's album is set to drop on February 21. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

