BTS singer Jungkook is taking English classes from YouTuber Yan? Latter reveals the story behind viral photos

BTS singer Jungkook left the internet in shock when he posed with YouTuber Yan last week. The singer's photos left ARMY wondering if he was taking English classes.

BTS singer Jungkook recently made the headlines when he was spotted with YouTuber Yan. The latter shared photos featuring the Bangtan Boy sporting a black hat. The photos took no time to go viral and speculations about Kookie taking up English classes from Yang Seungjoon. However, the YouTuber has clarified that he is not giving the singer any English classes. He also confirmed he doesn't know him personally. So how did he cross paths with Kookie? It involved a delayed pee-break.

Yan shared a video on YouTube, recalling the night that he took those viral selfies featuring Jungkook. "I was drinking with two of my friends and I suddenly needed to pee so I went to the toilet," he said, describing how he had to use a toilet outside the eatery he was seated in. Once he relieved himself, he stepped out of the washroom and bumped into the singer outside the washroom.

"I saw a guy with a cap, I didn't know who he is. I thought he was a student," he confessed. The singer complimented the YouTuber and his work. It took Yan a few moments before he realised he was interacting with Jungkook. "He said that he is Jungkook from BTS, but I cannot believe it. It's almost impossible to bump into a BTS member at a public toilet," Yan admitted.

Yan went on to shower Jungkook with praises in the video. He ended the video clarifying that it was an accidental run-in and Kookie wasn't his English student. Watch the video below:

Last week, Yan took to Instagram to share pictures of his run-in with Kookie. "I was wondering who it was under that hat. BTS’s Jungkook. I feel like he’s one of the most modest world-class stars in the world…” he captioned the pictures shared on Instagram. “My hands are sweating as I type this," he added.

Check out the post below:

