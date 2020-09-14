  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BTS singer Jungkook turns his goofy mode on as he gatecrashes J-Hope's selca; See PHOTOS

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared on a popular Korean radio show this Monday. After the show ended, Jungkook and J-Hope posed for a few goofy selcas.
588418 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:05 pm
BTS singer Jungkook turns his goofy mode on as he gatecrashes J-Hope's selca; See PHOTOSBTS singer Jungkook turns his goofy mode on as he gatecrashes J-Hope's selca; See PHOTOS
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their way to Bae Chulsoo’s Music Camp. The radio outing came a week after the septet made history by holding on to their top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list for the second consecutive week. After the members spoke about their recent achievement and all things BTS, J-Hope pulled out the phone for a quick selca in the waiting room. Hobi posed against a wall with "welcome", the picture of the radio show host and the Dynamite poster pasted on the wall. 

Just as Hoseok snapped his first selca, Kookie decided to jump in and together, they delivered a few snaps for the JungHope file. JK was in the mood for some goofiness as she stood behind the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper and made a couple of funny faces. Kookie sported an adorable pout while Hobi's eyes grew wider while his smile remained still from the solo selca. J-Hope shared the photo with the caption that translated to, "It was happy and grateful time With Kookie after the show in the waiting room." 

Check out the photos below: 

After the selcas, the boy group members posed with the host of the radio show for a few photos. Suga shared a couple of them on Twitter and wrote, "Today it was so fun Sunbae-nim! We will visit again in next year.. without fail! #SUGA." Check out the photos below: 

On the radio show, BTS singer Taehyung opened up about finding happiness in small moments. Read about it here: V aka Taehyung REVEALS he's been really happy these days; Says BTS members inspired him to work on his mixtape

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 21 hours ago

I'm so happy for this moment which is so precious for them.As an ARMY I'm so proud of them and their happiness always made me happy.I purple you BTS.I hope a safe and healthy life to them

Anonymous 1 day ago

Eles sao maravilhosos! Alegram a nossa vida e os nossos dlias! Amamos voces BTS!!!!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Their happiness is our happiness. Right ARMY?

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am so glad to be an Army. I am also happy. They always makes my day AmaJin. Their smile makes me smile. I purple you BTS

Anonymous 1 day ago

I am so happy that they are happy

Anonymous 1 day ago

Same. Their smiles makes my day happy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement