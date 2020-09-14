BTS singer Jungkook turns his goofy mode on as he gatecrashes J-Hope's selca; See PHOTOS

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared on a popular Korean radio show this Monday. After the show ended, Jungkook and J-Hope posed for a few goofy selcas.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their way to Bae Chulsoo’s Music Camp. The radio outing came a week after the septet made history by holding on to their top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list for the second consecutive week. After the members spoke about their recent achievement and all things BTS, J-Hope pulled out the phone for a quick selca in the waiting room. Hobi posed against a wall with "welcome", the picture of the radio show host and the Dynamite poster pasted on the wall.

Just as Hoseok snapped his first selca, Kookie decided to jump in and together, they delivered a few snaps for the JungHope file. JK was in the mood for some goofiness as she stood behind the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper and made a couple of funny faces. Kookie sported an adorable pout while Hobi's eyes grew wider while his smile remained still from the solo selca. J-Hope shared the photo with the caption that translated to, "It was happy and grateful time With Kookie after the show in the waiting room."

Check out the photos below:

즐겁고 감사한 시간이었슴당~

끝나고 대기실에서 with 꾸기 pic.twitter.com/1cyE8hVvln — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 14, 2020

After the selcas, the boy group members posed with the host of the radio show for a few photos. Suga shared a couple of them on Twitter and wrote, "Today it was so fun Sunbae-nim! We will visit again in next year.. without fail! #SUGA." Check out the photos below:

