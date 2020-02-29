BTS singer Suga donates a WHOPPING sum to help with Coronavirus outbreak relief; ARMY dives to support

BTS singer Suga stepped up to show his support to an organisation working towards fighting Coronavirus. Yoongi's donation opened a floodgate of donations by the ARMY as well.

Just when we think that we love BTS enough, they give us more reasons to love them. The K-Pop band has been preparing for their comeback tour - Map of the Soul tour - however, there has been a hiccup. Earlier this week, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that the Coronavirus outbreak has impacted BTS' Map of the Soul tour. The Bangtan Boys had to cancel their Seoul concerts over the scare of the deadly virus. Amid the news of the concert cancellation, it has been reported that Suga has made a donation that would help in relief operations.

As per OSEN, Yoongi has donated a whopping 100 million Korean won (about $83,000) towards a disaster-relief organisation working towards the prevention and relief of Coronavirus. The BTS rapper donated the money to his home city Daegu based Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. Following his contribution, ARMY members began donating the refund money from the concert cancellation to the fund.

A source from the Association told the outlet, "BTS’s fans have been donating after Suga donated 100 million won [approximately $83,000], but there were particularly a lot of donations today. We received 453 donations today by 3 p.m. that were registered under ARMY’s name, BTS member names, or fans’ own names. The donation amount has reached 19,382,416 won [approximately $16,000].” The foundation noticed a notable surge in donations on February 28, the international outlet reports. Several ARMY members also took to Twitter to urge fellow BTS fans to join them in their heartwarming moment.

Not only has Suga been concerned, Jin also recently expressed his concern over the outbreak. The beloved World Wide Handsome expressed his worry over the virus during Korea's chart program show KBS Music Bank. "These days, many people are worried due to the coronavirus. But it would be good if we could overcome it well by gathering together in strength," he said.

