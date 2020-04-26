BTS singer Suga reveals why he was MIA from the K Pop band's viral photo with Ariana Grande

BTS singer Suga finally reveals why he was missing from the famous BTS photo with Ariana Grande.

A few months ago, the ARMY went crazy when Ariana Grande shared a picture with RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V. BTS and the singer were rehearsing for the Grammys. The picture caused a meltdown on social media but it also raised several eyebrows. Suga was missing from the picture. Fans were disappointed that Yoongi wasn't in the same frame. ARMY consoled themselves thinking it was Suga who might have clicked the photo. However, the rapper has now revealed the truth behind his absence.

Hosting Suga's Honey FM, the SUGA's Interlude hitmaker revealed that he had to rush for another commitment and missed out on the opportunity of being with the remaining singers during the moments with the 7 Rings singer. As per a fan translation, Suga said he "had another schedule so he couldn't be in the photo". The singer admitted that had Ariana walked into the hall five minutes earlier, he would have met her. He confessed he felt sad to have missed out on the opportunity to meet her.

Ariana confessed at the time that she was "screaming" as she watched BTS perform. "Honestly...... i was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing i've ever seen. i'm not kidding. i was screaming. i couldn't stop talking about it / still cant," she tweeted back in January.

On the Grammys red carpet, RM told Billboard BTS would love to collaborate with the "Thank u, next" singer. "We always want to collaborate with Ariana, she’s the one right now and she’s the best. Please collaborate with us, Ari!" Namjoon said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS: Jin planned his own birthday surprise, Jungkook stole RM's art book & V enjoyed strawberries at 2019 MAMA

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×