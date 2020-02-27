BTS singer Taehyung has the FUNNIEST message for future self; Suga has a relatable message for older Yoongi

BTS singers Taehyung and Suga revealed their messages for their future self. While V had a hilarious message, Suga had a heartwarming hope.

If you had something to tell your future self, what would it be? Well, BTS members were asked the question recently and they had some interesting responses. The K-Pop band has been busy with the promotions of their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7. From late-night show hopping (they were recently seen on The Late Night Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Night Show with James Corden) to sitting down for interviews with international publications, the Bangtan Boys have been busy.

During one of their recent interviews, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were asked to share a message with their older selves. Thinking about their selves seven years from now, the Korean singers shared their messages with MTV News. While a few were heartwarming, a few were downright funny. V has the funniest message for his future self. Taehyung revealed he hoped his older self has increased in height, even if it is by a centimeter. "Taehyung, I hope seven years from now you may still be able to grow a little bit. Maybe you're a little taller than 180 centimeters. I hope. That's what I want to tell myself," he said.

Meanwhile, Suga had one of the most relatable notes for his older self. Yoongi hoped his older self drank less. "Drink a little less. I hope you are a little bit more healthy," he says. "I just hope you're happy and healthy. I love you," he said. J-Hope echoed a similar sentiment when he reached out to his older self and prayed that he was happy. "Please, forever [be] happy. I hope that seven years from now you still love yourself." On the other hand, Namjoon hoped he has finally got his driver's license. "34-year-old me, the old Namjoon, I'm asking, 'Have you finally got your driver's license?' I hope so!'"

What message would you want to send to your older self? Let us know your messages in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS' Suga doesn't feel Bangtan Boys are as influential as Parasite director Bong Joon Ho thinks; Deets Inside

Read More