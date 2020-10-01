BTS singer V adores Reply 1988 star Sung Dong Il's daughter; Actor reveals Taehyung often sends her THIS

Actor Sung Dong Il, who is a household name in Korea, revealed that BTS singer V adores the actor's daughter. The Korean star also revealed that Taehyung often sends her gifts.

Just when we think we know BTS singer V, he comes around to surprise us yet again. The international singer shares a special bond with numerous Korean stars. While we are already aware of his friendship with his Wooga Squad members - comprising of Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and Peakboy - and his bond with Record of Youth star Park Bo Gum, it has now been revealed that Taehyung adores Sung Dong Il and his middle daughter.

The senior Korean actor, who worked on Reply 1988 with Park Bo Gum, recently appeared on MBC‘s Radio Star where he revealed that the Sweet Night crooner cherishes his middle daughter so much that he often sends her gifts in the form of food. Star Today reported that the actor revealed when BTS began frequenting Japan, TaeTae sent boxes of Japanese snacks. This includes ramen. At the time, Sung Bin wasn't aware of the septet. But when she found out about the group, she asked her father if Taehyung was the same person in the band.

What a lucky little one! Sung Dong Il also revealed that Taehyung often visits the actor's house with Park Bo Gum where they speak about life. Given the huge age difference, the veteran actor enjoys giving the duo some friendly advice on life. Kim Taehyung took everyone by surprise recently when he posed with Gangnam Style' singer PSY. Taehyung had broken the singer's eight-year-old record of the most No.1s on iTunes charts. Months after the milestone, the duo posed together and broke the internet. Read all about it here: BTS: V aka Taehyung having his fanboy moment as he adorably hugs PSY leads to ARMY having a major meltdown

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BTS singer V aka Taehyung's 2020 UN speech inspires his stans to donate for UNICEF's Save The Children Fund

Share your comment ×